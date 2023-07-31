"I don't know who came up with that" - Sykkuno says Twitter's rebranding to "X" makes it look like a questionable website

On July 31, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" shared his thoughts on Elon Musk's controversial decision to rebrand Twitter to "X." During the Just Chatting segment, Sykkuno responded to fans who asked if he had seen the latest episodes of One Piece. He then mentioned seeing content related to the anime on Twitter and burst out laughing.

According to the internet personality, Twitter's rebranding to X and its new logo looked "weird." He also stated that the mobile application's updated branding and design make it look like a "sussy website." Sykkuno added:

"It's weird looking! I don't know who came up with that."

Sykkuno explains why he believes Twitter's rebranding to "X" makes it look like a "sussy website"

At the 17-minute mark of his recent broadcast, Sykkuno mentioned catching up on One Piece episodes on Twitter. He then brought up the platform's rebranding and said:

"I don't read the manga but I've opened Twitter, like, twice. (The streamer starts laughing) Or X, whatever it's called. X."

The Las Vegas native polled his community regarding X's logo and design. According to him, the letter on top of a black background "looks weird":

"Guys, this is going to sound really strange, but does anyone feel like... I think they officially changed the logo on the phone to 'X.' It's black, just 'X.' And, like... it looks weird."

The former Twitch streamer then explained why he believed the social media platform's rebranding was "suspicious." He said:

"I feel like if there's a random person, who didn't know anything about whatever internet. And, then just saw me pull up my phone and hit the black 'X,' they would think it's like a sussy website. I don't know if that's just what I think. Maybe I've been on the internet too long. But, I feel like if someone saw me open that up, they'd be like, 'Yo! What the! Whoa, in the middle of public and in broad daylight?' Or something, you know?"

Timestamp: 00:17:05

Fans then claimed that fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" had expressed similar sentiments. Thomas responded:

"'That's what Rae said too.' You know, they do say - good minds think alike, or whatever. But, yeah, it's weird... I don't know what the thought process was there. 'At least it's only one 'X.'' Yeah! I'm glad it's not more, I guess. Like... that would be bad."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Fans in the YouTube chat room shared a wide range of responses. Here's what they commented:

Fans in the YouTube Gaming chat room discussing the streamer's take (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that they would "never" update Twitter's mobile application, another community member joked that Sykkuno and Valkyrae shared the "same brain cell."