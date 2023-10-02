"Very difficult to stand in the regular line" - Sykkuno explains why he might not attend TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas

YouTube Gaming personality Thomas "Sykkuno" discussed the possibility of attending the upcoming TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas during a livestream on October 1, 2023. Sykkuno was playing Minecraft when he noticed his fans asking if he was going to the streamer convention. Claiming he was "not 100% sure," the 32-year-old content creator said that he would get together with his friends in his hometown.

He did, however, believe that attending TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas would be "not great":

"Not 100% sure. Going to the convention itself - I... I might go maybe. But not 100% sure. I mean, I live in Las Vegas, so I'll pretty much be there to hang out with friends, for sure. But, as far as going to the convention itself, I don't know. It's not great for me, personally to go."

Sykkuno also stated that because he is no longer affiliated with the Amazon-owned platform, he would be required to attend the event using the Community Badge rather than the Partner Badge. He explained why this was a hassle, saying:

"I don't have a Partner Badge or anything, right? So, I would have to go with a Community Badge, which is just a kind of a hassle. Nothing wrong with community, but it's like - obviously, not to make it sound weird, but, I'm a streamer, right? So, people will want to take a picture or something like that. And, it's very difficult to stand in the regular line."

"I don't have any special privileges" - Sykkuno discloses the reason why he got kicked out of last year's TwitchCon

Sykkuno continued the conversation, revealing why he ended up getting kicked out of last year's TwitchCon. Making a lighthearted remark about fan speculations, the streamer said:

"You know, I got kicked out multiple times, not because I was on YouTube. That was the story a lot of people thought was funny and it would've been funny if that was why. I got kicked out because I don't have any special privileges at TwitchCon, right? I'm just a regular dude showing up. And honestly, I'm okay with that. I am just a regular dude but, like, they kicked me out for causing fire hazards and stuff like that."

Sykkuno once again expressed uncertainty about attending TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas, citing a "big hassle." He went on to say that Twitch "doesn't really care" about him:

"I don't get any special things. Twitch doesn't really care about me and that's pretty fair! I'm on YouTube, right? So, I can't be upset, you know, that I don't get some kind of fancy deal at TwitchCon. Right? That's very fair. Can't complain about that one."

Assuring his fans that he would meet his streamer friends in Las Vegas, Sykkuno stated:

"But obviously, it makes it tough. I do think I'll be around to hang out with friends, though. For sure! That'll be super fun. Like, I live in Las Vegas, so that'll be great!"

The former Twitch personality added:

"As far as the convention itself - if you're planning on going to TwitchCon to see me there, I wouldn't bet on it. I might go maybe if it happens to work out. But, I wouldn't bet on it. It's just not very easy."

TwitchCon 2023's American leg will kickstart on October 20, 2023, and conclude two days later. At the time of writing, notable content creators such as William "Scarra," Eric "PointCrow," Angela "AriaSaki," and Peter Park had confirmed their attendance.