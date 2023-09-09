"This is nuts" - Popular YouTuber's goldfish defeats one of the main bosses in Elden Ring, leaves netizens shocked

Popular YouTuber Eric "PointCrow" has shocked the online community after he found a way to let his pet goldfish, Tortellini, play Elden Ring. Not only did the fish play the Soulsborne tile, but it also managed to defeat one of the main bosses in the game - Godrick the Grafted. PointCrow shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) handle earlier today and wrote:

"My goldfish beat Godrick in Elden Ring, lol."

The spectacular moment has since garnered over 182,500 views, with one fan expressing their astonishment. They wrote:

"Wait, this is nuts."

How did YouTuber PointCrow get his goldfish to play Elden Ring?

To accomplish this feat, PointCrow collaborated with his friend, AtSign, who developed a program that digitally tracked the goldfish's movement in water. After some trial and error, the pair discovered a method for Tortellini to control Elden Ring.

PointCrow said:

"I contacted a buddy of mine - AtSign, who is an absolute genius programmer. After some trials and tribulations, we figured out how to get my goldfish to control Elden Ring. Tortellini swims in his tank, right? So, if you could figure out a way to digitally track it while he swims in the water, that could be a way to have him switch up the controls for a video game."

The YouTuber also stated that they created a grid for the goldfish that represented various game controller functions:

"Like, if set up a grid, he can press a button depending on which box he's in. AtSign got right on it and said it would take him a couple of weeks to get back to me with a build."

PointCrow described how the program worked, claiming that AtSign "over-engineered the hell out of it." He elaborated:

"The way you normally track a goldfish in its tank is by identifying the orange color of the goldfish, and by telling a computer, 'Hey, that's a goldfish!' Super simple, but you get my gist. Now, what if there are two orange colors in the tank? Like, the goldfish and the rocks. Normally, you just change out the rocks with different colors, so you don't get the program confused."

According to PointCrow, AtSign developed a machine-learning algorithm that identified the goldfish's position inside the tank:

"AtSign took that as a challenge and rather than messaging me to change out the rocks, he individually took every frame from the sample video I sent him and trained a machine-learning algorithm to identify Tortellini in any instance ever."

Fans react to PointCrow's goldfish defeating Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring

Numerous netizens have weighed in on the goldfish's victory over Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring. Here's a snapshot of some relevant comments:

PointCrow is a well-known Twitch streamer, in addition to being a YouTuber. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2015 and currently boasts over 598k followers on his channel.