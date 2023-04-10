Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Fuslie explain why they won't be attending Coachella and recall a "life-fearing" incident

On April 9, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamers Rachell "Valkyrae," Thomas "Sykkuno," and Leslie "Fuslie" teamed up to play Minecraft. As the content creators spoke to each other, Sykkuno asked his friends if they were going to a "party for young people."

Fuslie wondered if Sykkuno was referring to the Coachella music festival. When the latter and Valkyrae heard this, they confirmed that they wouldn't be attending this year's event. The 100 Thieves co-owner explained that she was concerned about her safety and that her time there was "uncomfortable."

Fuslie joined in, recalling that she and Valkyrae had to pay a random person to drive them home. She further added that the individual's driving style terrified the two streamers and that they were "fearing for their lives."

"We were just fearing for our lives" - Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Fuslie talk about their Coachella experience

The discussion kicked off at the five-hour mark of Sykkuno's livestream, when he asked Valkyrae and Fuslie if they were going to a particular party. Leslie assumed that Thomas was referring to Coachella, to which Rachell replied:

"No. I'm not going to Coachella. It's just so uncomfortable! I'm paranoid about safety. Can't breathe because of so much dirt."

Upon hearing this, Fuslie recalled paying someone at Coachella to drive them home from the music festival. According to her, the individual drove quite recklessly and violated traffic laws:

"Guy in the Uber, not even the Uber. We paid a random dude to drive us home, and this man (was running) every red light. Drove through them, straight. No one in the car said a word! We were just fearing for our lives."

Timestamp: 04:59:00

Sykkuno then mentioned what popular GTA RP streamer Lucas "Buddha" said about his experience at Coachella:

"Yeah. Buddha said and I quote, 'Getting back from Coachella was, like, fighting my way through a Martian landscape, where I would die at any moment. Because there was so much sand and storms, that I felt like I was going to not make it.'"

Sykkuno added that the event would "probably be cool" if the weather conditions were pleasant. However, he claimed that he was "traumatized" by his previous visit:

"It'll be probably cool. If the weather is not bad, it might be okay. I just feel like, I'm traumatized from last time. The Martian landscape, you know?"

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Fans in the YouTube Live chat room shared a wide variety of reactions. Here's what they had to say about the streamers' conversation:

Fans in YouTube Live chat reacting to the streamers' conversation (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Sykkuno has spoken about his Coachella experience. On April 19, 2022, the former Twitch streamer revealed that he had to sleep in a small closet because his friends occupied every other room at the residence.

