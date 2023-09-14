How old is Miyoung in 2023? Twitch streamer's age, personal details, online career, and more explored

Miyoung Kim, also recognized by her online pseudonym, Kkatamina, is currently one of the most adored and highly followed streamers in the United States. As of September 2023, she is 27 years old and will be celebrating her birthday on November 10. At the moment, she boasts over 589K devoted followers on Twitch, establishing her as one of the most popular in the streaming community.

Although she is not formally affiliated with the renowned OfflineTV content creation group co-founded by Imane "Pokimane," she is often informally regarded as a member of the "OTV and Friends" circle. Since she frequently collaborates on streams with certain members of this group, such as LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, and Yvonnie, she has established close ties with them

Exploring Miyoung's streaming career and more

In her early days, this streamer was recognized as an associate of another content creator, AriaSaki, frequently assisting with her merchandise endeavors. However, over time, she carved out her own identity and reputation as a gamer and content creator on Twitch.

She embarked on her Twitch streaming journey in May 2019 and has continued to forge ahead without hesitation. Along the way, she has accumulated hundreds of thousands of devoted followers.

Browsing her channel reveals that she is an avid Minecraft enthusiast, as one can find her streaming the title nearly every time she is online. Additionally, the video-on-demand (VOD) recordings of these streams can be found on her YouTube channel, which currently has just over 6.2K subscribers.

Kkatamina is a big Minecraft enthusiast (Image via Twitch)

She also maintains a primary YouTube channel with the same name as her Twitch channel, which has an impressive subscriber count of over 110K. On this channel, she typically shares clips and highlights from her Twitch streams, providing her audience with a convenient way to catch up on her content when they can't join the stream.

Based on the information provided, it's evident that she consistently garners a substantial audience for her live streams, with viewership numbers often exceeding 50K. According to Twitchmetrics.net, she consistently maintains over 6K concurrent viewers, occasionally even surpassing that figure.

Kkatamina's Twitch numbers from August to September (Image via Twitchmetrics.net)

Twitchmetrics.com reports a noteworthy 90-day growth rate for her channel, indicating a consistent increase in followers. During this period, she has gained over 10K new followers, showcasing the sustained growth of her Twitch community.

Kkatamina's consistent growth on Twitch (Image via Twitchmetrics.net)

Does Miyoung have a boyfriend?

As a prominent figure in the social media and streaming landscape, there has been curiosity about Miyoung's personal life, particularly in relation to her romantic engagements. Nonetheless, as of the present moment, there is no official confirmation of her dating anyone.

Although there have been rumors suggesting a romantic connection with Disguised Toast, another streamer, it's important to clarify that these are mere speculations. In reality, the two maintain a close friendship.

Miyoung continues to expand her presence and capture the affection of her audience through her delightful personality and charming voice.