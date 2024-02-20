"Shannon, f**k you!" - Kai Cenat responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him "three-foot tall" on national television

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has responded to Shannon Sharpe's recent comments about him. For those unaware, on February 20, 2024, a 36-second clip went viral on X, in which the American football tight end discussed the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, in which Kai Cenat participated. Making a lighthearted comment about the content creator's height, Shannon Sharpe said:

"You've got guys jumping over. Aaron Gordon jumped over Tacko Fall. Mac McClung jumped over Shaq. Jaylen Brown jumped over Kai Cenat in a seat. And what's supposed to do that, Stephen A.? They should have gave him a 2 - across the board! The man is already three-foot tall. You put him in a chair, now he's 1'5. And Jaylen Brown jumped over him and he got 40+ for it. Really, Stephen A.?"

The New Yorker reacted to the viral video during a livestream earlier today (February 20, 2024). Upon hearing the latter's remarks, Cenat exclaimed:

"Oh, f**k you, Shannon! Oh, f**k no! I didn't know he said this s**t! Shannon, f**k you! No, no, no, no. N***a, nah, nah. F**k you! Nah, nah, nah, nah!"

"This is national TV?" - Kai Cenat loses it after hearing what Shannon Sharpe said about him at the NBA All-Star game

Kai Cenat was 40 minutes into his broadcast when he reacted to Shannon Sharpe roasting him on national television. After expressing his disbelief at what the 55-year-old said, the content creator remarked:

"Is this national TV, my n***a? What the f**k. No, no, no, no. Why did he just go straight like that? N***a, this is national TV?"

Timestamp: 00:41:10

Asserting that Sharpe was supposed to now "see" him, the 22-year-old said:

"Nah, Shannon. You're going to have to see me, n***a. Shannon... nah, he's going to have to see me, bro. No, there's no more sparkles and champaign, n***a. F**k is you talking about, b**ch?! How did you call me three-foot tall, n***a?"

He added:

"Hey look, it's one thing... Shannon, it's okay for you to be like, 'Hey man.' Like, 'What is f**k is Jaylen Brown doing? You know, he's got Kai. Kai isn't even that tall sitting down.' Three-foot to 1.5? Who the f**k is 1.5 feet tall, n***a? What?!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The Twitch star's response to Shannon Sharpe's comments quickly started trending on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch's most-watched Just Chatting content creators, currently ranked as the fourth most popular streamer on the platform. He received two awards at Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards 2024 - Streamer of the Year and Best Just Chatting award.