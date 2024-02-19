"I couldn't make it" - xQc responds to getting called out for not attending The Streamer Awards 2024

On February 19, 2024, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" responded to getting called out for not attending The Streamer Awards 2024. While reacting to trending videos, he came across Twitch content creator Caroline Kwan's speech at the annual awards ceremony hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella."

Kwan gave a "shout-out" to the French-Canadian personality, saying she had been his "fill-in" for the third time in a row. After sharing examples of events where he did not show up, Caroline Kwan called him out at The Streamer Awards 2024 by saying:

"So what I will say, X, where is the camera? If you get an invitation to The Oscars, you know what to do. Stay the course, do your thing, I have a fit all ready to go. I have my speech for Meryl Streep. Let's keep this going. Okay? So, thank you!"

Responding to this, xQc said:

"Guys, I couldn't make it. Oh, The Oscars? Surely, guys. Surely, guys, I will be invited to The Oscars. Right?"

What did Caroline Kwan say about xQc at The Streamer Awards 2024?

On February 17, 2024, Caroline Kwan presented the Best FPS Streamer title at The Streamer Awards 2024. Before announcing the winner, she took the opportunity to give a "shout-out" to Felix, saying:

"...To give a shout-out to a special somebody - xQc. I did not text you that I was going to say this. So, I hope it's okay. Here's why I'm giving a shout-out to xQc. This is the third time now that I have been the fill-in for xQc."

She then cited instances where the former Overwatch pro failed to show up to an event, compelling her to act as his "fill-in." Kwan elaborated:

"First time - Mogul Moves Chessboxing. He had his special seat assigned, I showed up late, I sat my a*s down in the xQc seat and everyone said, 'It's fine,' because he's not showing up. So, I was like, 'Whatever you need him to do, I will do.' Okay."

The Chicago P.D. and Peak Season actress also revealed that Matthew "Mizkif" asked her to fill in for the Quebec native if he didn't show up for his gameshow, Schooled:

"Second time - Schooled. Where is Mizkif? He's pi**ing. Schooled, now xQc did show up, but I was waiting in the wings because they asked me if I would do Schooled if xQc did not come."

Coming back to The Streamer Awards 2024, Caroline Kwan remarked:

"And the third time, tonight. Dear X could not make it and I was asked to present the Best FPS award."

During a livestream on February 19, 2024, Caroline Kwan responded to those who accused her of "hating" on xQc because of her comments made during The Streamer Awards 2024.