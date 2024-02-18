"I couldn't care any less" - Tyler1 reacts after winning the Best Chess Streamer award at The Streamer Awards 2024

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" has responded after winning an award at The Streamer Awards 2024. For those unaware, the event was hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella" on February 17, 2024, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. Tyler1 was nominated for Best Chess Streamer alongside notable figures like BotezLive, Anna Cramling, and GothamChess.

While playing League of Legends earlier today, the Missouri native's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where his live audience informed him that he had won the accolade.

Commenting on his win at The Streamer Awards 2024, Tyler1 remarked:

"Guys... guys, I promise, I do not give a s**t. I'm on a three-game losing streak. I couldn't care any less! I promise."

"Been there, League of Legends does that to people" - Fans chime in on Tyler1's reaction to winning the Best Chess Streamer title at The Streamer Awards 2024

Tyler1 is among the most popular personalities on Twitch, best known for playing League of Legends. He joined the platform in 2013 and has amassed over 5.2 million subscribers on his channel. He is also an avid Chess player, and on September 1, 2023, he admitted to being addicted to the strategy board game.

Claiming that Chess was "taking over" his life, the internet sensation said:

"Ever since then, the godforsaken moment... it's all I have been doing! It's taking over my life. I don't know what it is, bro. It's a combination of League (of Legends) being... dude, this is what I'm saying! I have got to do a challenge on League. I have to! Or, I'm going to lose my mind."

On February 17, 2024, Tyler1 was honored at The Streamer Awards 2024 after being named the Best Chess Streamer. Chess.com's official X account made a lighthearted remark, saying that the 28-year-old was "better" than Magnus Carlsen:

Expand Tweet

X user @HeismanHoek commented that Anna Cramling got "snubbed":

Expand Tweet

Fans congratulated Tyler1 by writing:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Not all netizens were happy, as X user @kodyplatt96 remarked:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Redditor u/THyoungC commented:

"Been there, League of Legends does that to people. Went on a losing streak and then my wife’s water broke. Should have been the happiest day of my life, but couldn't help but to keep thinking about different way to flame my teammates when I got back home."

Comment byu/realn1xter from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more notable reactions:

Comment byu/realn1xter from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/realn1xter from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/realn1xter from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

In other news, Tanner "CaseOh" won Best Variety Streamer, and Kai Cenat was named Best Just Chatting Streamer at The Streamer Awards 2024.