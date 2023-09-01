"It's taking over my life" - Tyler1 opens up about his Chess addiction after playing 1,000 games in a row, blames his brother Erobb221

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" returned to his channel on September 1, 2023, and opened up about his newfound addiction - Chess. The streamer stated that he took a one-day break from livestreaming because he played 1,000 Chess games in 24 hours. Tyler1 went on to blame his brother, Eric "Erobb221," for the situation.

According to the Missouri native, he was not very interested in the abstract strategy game until Erobb221 defeated him in a 1v1 tournament. Tyler began squealing out loud, exclaiming that his addition was "taking over his life."

He said:

"Ever since then, the godforsaken moment... it's all I have been doing! It's taking over my life. I don't know what it is, bro. It's a combination of League (of Legends) being... dude, this is what I'm saying! I have got to do a challenge on League. I have to! Or, I'm going to lose my mind."

Tyler1 explains why his brother, Erobb221, is at fault for his newfound Chess addiction

Tyler1 was five minutes into his livestream earlier today when he disclosed that he played 1,000 games of Chess during his day off:

"Hello! We're back. You guys are probably like, 'Yo, Tonka T, what's going on, bro? You just came back from vacation. Where were you yesterday, bro?' I took a sick day because, dude, I played Chess for 24 hours plus straight. I had to play a thousand games yesterday. It is what it is, bro."

At this point, the 28-year-old content creator blamed his brother Erobb221. He elaborated:

"Dude, it's my brother's fault, first of all. This is all Erobb's fault because the only reason I even remembered about this stupid, f-word game is because we did the 1v1 stream. Oh, my god, man! Ever since then, I haven't played Chess in 15 years, by the way. I didn't even know it even existed online!"

Tyler1 then stated that he needed to begin a new League of Legends challenge to shift his mind away from the board game. He described his 24-hour Chess session in detail, saying:

"I was up for, like, 24 hours straight yesterday, playing straight. No breaks! No rest, didn't go for a walk, didn't go outside. Playing 24 consecutive hours. I think I ate once. I had, like, two bottles of water. Just straight, zoned-in, zombified - just playing."

Timestamp: 00:04:55

The Twitch streamer also discussed how his addiction to Chess has affected his sleep:

"I lay in bed, right? And, you've been up for, like, 30 hours but you have to force your eyes closed. Like this. And then eventually, you fall asleep. And that only started happening right when I started playing Chess. And then I looked at it, apparently, when you start playing Chess, you start dreaming about it and stuff. But, I haven't dreamed about it!"

The conversation concluded with Tyler1 adding:

"Long story short, F-*-*-K Erobb221. I'll say that much. Straight up. Oh, and F-*-*-K Riot because if League wasn't terrible; dude, I've got to do a challenge! I've got to do an AD Carry Challenge or something. Unranked. To prove I'm not washed up or something. I have to, bro! Or else, I'm going to keep playing Chess forever. I can't stop!"

Fans react to Tyler1 talking about his Chess addiction

Tyler's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with several netizens weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

Redditor u/glassesshine was amused to see Tyler1 being addicted to Chess in the same way he was addicted to League of Legends. Meanwhile, another community member wondered if the content creator could reach 2,000 ELO by 2024 if he kept playing Chess the way he is now.