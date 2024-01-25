Who is CaseOh? Twitch streamer's meteoric rise to popularity explored

Tanner "CaseOh" has emerged as one of the most popular content creators in the livestreaming sphere. While the Arkansas-based personality joined Twitch in 2018, he began actively broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform in September 2022. His channel started gaining momentum in August 2023, when he averaged over 15,400 viewers and amassed 275,836 followers that month.

Fast-forward to today (January 25, 2024), and CaseOh is the fourth-most popular English-speaking Twitch streamer, boasting an impressive 2,253,210 followers. He went from averaging 189 viewers in January 2023 to a staggering 56,621 concurrent viewers in January 2024.

A brief overview of the Twitch streamer's channel statistics from October 15, 2018, to January 25, 2024 (Image via twitchtracker.com)

The 25-year-old's source of meteoric rise can be attributed to TikTok, where clips from his Twitch livestreams have gone viral on several occasions. At the time of writing, his TikTok account, @caseohgames, had over 3.5 million followers, with one of his most popular videos garnering over 20 million views.

CaseOh's popularity explored: Clips that went viral and made him famous

As mentioned, Tanner has been broadcasting on Twitch for a few years now, and his antics have gone viral numerous times. A moment from a livestream on May 30, 2023, has received over 38,000 views when the streamer fell from his chair while playing the popular survival horror game, Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

He then began screaming out loud, stating that the jump scare had also caused his monitor to fall. Tanner exclaimed:

"Yo, that almost killed me. (The streamer falls from his chair) Yo, my monitor fell! Yo! My chair broke! Yo, my chair broke!"

In a clip that has accrued over 168k views, the content creator reviewed Discord posts from his viewers, with one of them sending him photos of their fridge. Expressing his surprise at the contents stored in it, CaseOh remarked:

"Oh, my goodness! Look at all the pizzas! Look at all these frozen pizzas! Bro, it's a frozen pizza follicle. He's got waffles in here, too. You put waffles in the toaster and they pop out. Ew, it's a little messy, though. Look at this! Looks like somebody dookied on your freezer. What is this?! Ew!"

In addition to Twitch, CaseOh's official YouTube channel has over 1.35 million subscribers. His most-viewed videos include "FEARS TO FATHOM: Ironbark Lookout #1 (2.4 million views)," "Beating [OUTLAST] in One Night (1.8 million views)," and "Beating Five Nights at Freddy's | Pizzeria Simulator (1.6 million views)."

On January 25, 2024, CaseOh was nominated for the coveted Streamer of the Year title at Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella's" annual award ceremony - The Streamer Awards 2024. He was nominated alongside Kai Cenat, Ironmouse, Nicholas "Jynxzi," and Alexis "Quackity."