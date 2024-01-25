"Why are you not canceled for this?" - Kick streamer accuses Adin Ross of being racist after allegedly using the "N-word"

Kick streamer Konvy has accused the platform's ambassador, Adin Ross, of being racist. During a livestream on January 24, 2024, Konvy was reviewing Discord submissions when he showed what Adin Ross allegedly said on an Instagram post. Here's what the Florida native wrote on the social media platform:

"Hey, nephew. It's your uncle. What do I call you? @Speedyjrn***a, okay n***a."

For context, the Instagram handle @Speedyjrn***a belongs to YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed's" pet dog, which the 19-year-old has seemingly named the "N-word." Here is the screenshot:

IShowSpeed's pet dog's Instagram handle (Image via @Speedyjrn***a/Instagram)

Claiming that Ross wrote the comment mentioned above in front of him, Konvy said:

"Oh yeah, chat - on my life, chat, I was in front of Adin when he said this. On my life! And he said, 'N***a.' He said like, 'Yo, Konvy.' He told me the little story about Speed and s**t. Like, the story he got, like, whatever Speed named his dog - N***a. He's like, 'Yo, Konvy... should I reply and say n***a?'"

The 21-year-old content creator then accused Adin Ross of racism, stating:

"Like, no n***a! Why are you not canceled for this? 'What do you mean?' So, I'm just explaining. This kid should get exposed. I don't care. This n***a is a racist piece of s**t and he said the hard-r."

"Adin gets back-doored more than anybody in the community" - Fans react to Kick streamer Konvy accusing Adin Ross of racism

Adin Ross, the 23-year-old internet star, has established himself as one of the most popular Kick streamers. His IRL and Just Chatting broadcasts draw tens of thousands of viewers, and he is on track to becoming the first personality on the Stake-backed platform to reach one million followers.

However, he has been embroiled in numerous controversies during his streaming career, ranging from being indefinitely banned from Twitch for an unmoderated chat to feuds with prominent content creators such as Steven "Destiny," Ragnesh "N3on," and others.

On January 25, 2024, a video of Kick streamer Konvy accusing Adin Ross of racism gained traction on X. Numerous fans have commented on the allegations, with X user @Deceptvely writing:

User @oomp54 remarked that the streamer's associate "set" him up:

X user @Markwhalbe16220 chimed in, commenting:

"Adin gets back-doored more than anybody in the community."

Here are some more comments:

For those unaware, Konvy is a well-known content creator, best known for his IRL content. He has been broadcasting on Kick since 2023 and has amassed over 79,760 followers on his channel.