"Has Speed ever been funny?" - Netizens divided after IShowSpeed seemingly names his adopted dog the "N-word

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is well-known for creating controversial content, and his most recent endeavor is no exception. During his latest IRL broadcast, the streamer visited a pet store in Miami to adopt a new dog. After conducting a poll in his chat, he ultimately selected a black-furred puppy. However, he ended up giving it a rather unconventional name.

The content creator posted on X:

"Just adopted my first dog. His name is ni**a."

Streamer reveals what he named his puppy (Image via X/IShowSpeedsui)

Naturally, the online community had a lot to say about the pet name. One user remarked:

"Has speed ever been funny?"

X user criticizes streamer for naming his puppy the "N-word" (Image via X/DramaAlert)

IShowSpeed's pet name leaves the streaming community baffled

Although the specific breed of IShowSpeed’s new pet wasn't explicitly mentioned during the livestream, it appears to be a black-furred American Shepherd puppy based on the visual characteristics.

The canine, initially introduced to the streamer as "Thor" by the staff members, seemed set to embark on its journey with a conventional name. However, the YouTuber opted for a rather peculiar name for his furry companion.

Speaking to workers at the pet store, he said:

"What's good ni**a? Yeah, his name is ni**a, okay? (promoting everyone around to laugh) Nah, seriously, can you say his name? Seriously, I genuinely named it ni**a. I'm being serious. Say 'hi' to him. So y'all not gonna say his name?"

(Timestamp: 02:46:50)

Even Slipz, the streamer's cameraman, seemed concerned about his decision. Although he provided an update on the puppy, he refrained from saying its name:

" ___ is already sleeping. Long day for a little guy."

Slipz shares an update on the dog (Image via X/Slipperrz)

The puppy's name garnered a lot of comments from the streaming community. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Fans react to the strange name of the dog (Image via X/DramaAlert)

IShowSpeed, who is no stranger to weird incidents, recently had a chat with none other than Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário and asked him if he was Cristiano Ronaldo's "dad."