"Has Speed ever been funny?" - Netizens divided after IShowSpeed seemingly names his adopted dog the "N-word

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is well-known for creating controversial content, and his most recent endeavor is no exception. During his latest IRL broadcast, the streamer visited a pet store in Miami to adopt a new dog. After conducting a poll in his chat, he ultimately selected a black-furred puppy. However, he ended up giving it a rather unconventional name.
The content creator posted on X:
"Just adopted my first dog. His name is ni**a."
Naturally, the online community had a lot to say about the pet name. One user remarked:
"Has speed ever been funny?"
IShowSpeed's pet name leaves the streaming community baffled
Although the specific breed of IShowSpeed’s new pet wasn't explicitly mentioned during the livestream, it appears to be a black-furred American Shepherd puppy based on the visual characteristics.
The canine, initially introduced to the streamer as "Thor" by the staff members, seemed set to embark on its journey with a conventional name. However, the YouTuber opted for a rather peculiar name for his furry companion.
Speaking to workers at the pet store, he said:
"What's good ni**a? Yeah, his name is ni**a, okay? (promoting everyone around to laugh) Nah, seriously, can you say his name? Seriously, I genuinely named it ni**a. I'm being serious. Say 'hi' to him. So y'all not gonna say his name?"
(Timestamp: 02:46:50)
Even Slipz, the streamer's cameraman, seemed concerned about his decision. Although he provided an update on the puppy, he refrained from saying its name:
" ___ is already sleeping. Long day for a little guy."
The puppy's name garnered a lot of comments from the streaming community. Here are some of the most notable ones:
IShowSpeed, who is no stranger to weird incidents, recently had a chat with none other than Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário and asked him if he was Cristiano Ronaldo's "dad."