"Are you (Cristiano) Ronaldo's dad?" - IShowSpeed's hilarious conversation with Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário goes viral

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again created a viral clip after he met none other than Brazilian football legend and World Cup winner Ronaldo "R9" Nazário. The streamer, for those unaware, is currently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Earlier today (January 10), the streamer was invited to the OG Ronaldo's house.

However, in line with his previous playful antics, the streamer humorously quizzed Brazilian Ronaldo about whether he was the father of Cristiano Ronaldo. He comically inquired:

"Bro, are you (Cristiano) Ronaldo's dad?"

"What do you mean?" - Ronaldo Nazário left confused after IShowSpeed asks strange question

IShowSpeed is no stranger to posing peculiar questions. In his recent stream, the renowned Brazilian player Ronaldo made an appearance, during which the streamer asked if there was any familial connection between him and Cristiano, given their shared name.

Naturally, the question caught Ronaldo off guard, who responded:

"What do you mean, 'dad'?"

IShowSpeed, who wasn't satisfied with the response, reiterated:

"Are you Ronaldo's (dad)? Cause you got the same name as Ronaldo. Are you like Ronaldo's dad?"

(Timestamp: 07:23)

R9, still confused by the question, said:

"I am Ronaldo. I am the first Ronaldo."

Darren reiterated:

"See, exactly, right? You're the first Ronaldo, so you're Ronaldo's dad."

One of the other members in the stream said:

"Yeah, he is the Ronaldo OG."

Thinking it meant that the two footballing greats have some familial connection, an excited Darren quickly rose from his chair and said:

"I knew it! I knew it! Seu pai! Seu papai! (Portuguese for 'Your father')."

Fans react to the hilarious conversation

The viral conversation between Darren and Ronaldo Nazário quickly went viral. The clip was shared by one of his verified fan pages on X (Speed HQ). Here are some of the notable reactions made to the post:

fans react to the hilarious interaction between the two (Image via X/Speed HQ)

IShowSpeed has built a noteworthy reputation for crossing paths with some of the most prominent football stars worldwide. In fact, his encounter with Ronaldo Nazário is just one instance in a series of interactions with Brazilian footballers. Last July, he had the opportunity to meet Neymar Jr. during his visit to Japan.