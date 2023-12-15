Esports & Gaming
"You're a full-blown f**got" - Adin Ross and Destiny get into heated argument on Trainwreckstv's Scuffed Podcast

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Dec 15, 2023 05:45 GMT
Adin Ross and Destiny get into heated argument on Trainwreckstv
Adin Ross and Destiny get into heated argument on Trainwreckstv's Scuffed Podcast (Image via Adin Ross and @TheOmniLiberal/X)

Popular streamers Adin Ross and Steven "Destiny" recently appeared as guests on Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv's"Scuffed Podcast. A moment from their interaction, during which Ross and Destiny got into a heated argument, has gone viral on social media.

It all started when Ross referred to Destiny as a "c*ck." In response, the political commentator remarked that the Kick star "lives in Andrew Tate's shadow":

"I don't even know anything - all I know about you is that your ex is on OnlyFans and you are living in Andrew Tate's shadow. I don't even know how to insult you. I don't even know what to say.

Ross didn't seem too happy with what Destiny said and ended up using the homophobic slur. He said:

"You're a full-blown f**got."

"I can see why your relationships don't work out" - Adin Ross and Destiny's heated argument goes viral on the internet

The verbal spat continued as Destiny accused Adin Ross of view-botting his channel. He went on to say that his offline chat "moves faster" than Ross' live audience:

"I'm pretty sure 80% of your fans are botted. So, I can't really make fun of them. Like, Jesus! I don't know what to say. You go to my chat and you don't see s**t? You can't see s**t in my chat because it's not all pictures - you can't read! My offline chat probably moves faster than your online chat, when your bots are turned off. Like, come on, dude! Seriously?"

The 23-year-old's response to Destiny's allegations was:

"Fair enough. Hey, I'm not going to go into that, but all I will say is this, Destiny - you're going to hell. You don't believe in god. So..."

As Scuffed Podcast continued, Destiny seemingly made a joke about Adin Ross' friend's religion. The indefinitely banned Twitch personality hit back at the Nebraska native by calling him a "horrible father":

"I can see why your relationships don't work out. You're 40 years old with a child but you're a horrible father."

Destiny responded by saying that he was a "self-made" individual and that he didn't have to "beg" Andrew Tate:

"Hey listen, at least I'm self-made. I didn't have to beg Andrew Tate for every single part of my career."

Adin Ross then went on a long tirade against Destiny, claiming that he was wealthy before his interactions with Andrew Tate and used the F-slur multiple times:

"I mean, I was rich before Tate. Brodie, brodie, brodie we go anywhere in public, no one knows who you are, everyone knows who I am. You're a full-blown 40-year-old f**got. You're a 40-year-old f**got. You're a 40-year-old f**got."

Fans react to the streamers' argument

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's post featuring the Kick streamers' argument has elicited reactions from over 310 netizens. Here's what they had to say:

Later that day, Adin Ross took to his official X community, Adin Loyals, to claim that he was told "not to speak anymore" during Trainwreckstv's Scuffed Podcast. While referring to Destiny as a "weirdo," the Kick streamer doubled down on his statement, asserting that he "stood by it."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
