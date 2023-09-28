"Losers need attention to sell their stream" - Andrew Tate fires shots at Sneako and N3on for collaborating with OF models

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has spoken out about Nico "Sneako" and Ragnesh "N3on's" recent collaboration. For context, the streamers went viral on September 27, 2023, after getting together with TikTokers and OF (OnlyFans)-affiliated personalities Sky Bri and Breckie Hill. One moment from the broadcast has gotten significant traction on social media, during which N3on made some rather strong remarks about Breckie Hill.

He said:

"Don't touch my phone, dumb a*s! We're sold out (at) Madison Square Garden. Look, imagine this - the crowd's watching; doesn't even care. I swear to god, blond girls have f**king peanut brains. Now you post your t**s on OnlyFans. What the f**k happened? You want to go there? You want to go there?!"

Andrew Tate expressed his displeasure with Sneako and N3on's collaboration and lambasted them. He said:

"OnlyFans girls need attention to sell their OnlyFans. And, losers need attention to sell their stream. And, none of them have any talent! None of them are insightful! None of them have any wisdom or life experience. None of them have anything to teach you. Birds of a feather flocked together."

Andrew Tate says he's not surprised by Sneako and N3on's recent collaboration, fans react

The 44-second clip continued with Andrew Tate commenting on the "attention economy," adding that Sneako and N3on's antics did not surprise him. He remarked:

"So my answer is - in this attention economy, unfortunately, on the race to the bottom, what everyone does is - more and more stupid things to get views. I don't think I'm ever going to be surprised by how low they will sink. And, if hanging around with OnlyFans girls gets them some attention on the internet, they're going to do it."

The former professional kickboxer seemingly fired shots at Adin Ross by mentioning streamers consuming lean:

"Same as their going to do anything else to get attention on the internet. Like, degrade themselves endlessly. Scream at the camera. Be clowns. Being morons. Sip lean. Whatever c*ap they do to get views, that's what they're going to do."

Drama Alert's tweet featuring Andrew Tate's call-out to Sneako and N3on has elicited hundreds of fan reactions. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Netizens on the social media platform chiming on the controversy (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to one X user, Sneako reportedly unfollowed Andrew Tate on the social media platform following the call-out. In addition, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer deleted a photo of himself with the "Top G" that he had posted on Instagram.