Adin Ross says Sneako is back on Kanye West's team after singing anti-Semitic lyrics in viral clip

On December 13, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross claimed that controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" was back on Kanye West's team. While playing Red Dead Redemption 2, Ross stated that the American rapper and musician supposedly reconnected with Sneako after watching a viral clip in which the latter was heard singing anti-Semitic lyrics.

Adin Ross provided details from Kanye West's recent concert, where Sneako "grabbed and shook" him while singing "I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch." The Floridian elaborated:

"Do y'all know what caused Kanye to text Sneako? Did he already announce that? He told me earlier. 'What is it?' Bascially, so the clip of Sneako last night - and you guys know last night's stream? The clip where involves, 'I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch,' Sneako grabbed me and shook me. Someone sent that clip to Kanye and then he was like, 'Yeah, he's back on the team.'"

Adin Ross asserted that the situation was "real":

"Ye said he' back or whatever. It's not a leak. Sneako just said it. He just came on my stream and said that. Sneako and Kanye s**t. It's not leaked. Yeah, I swear to god, it's real! I swear to god, it's what happened."

"I'm happy for Sneako, but that's crazy" - Adin Ross talks about Kanye West reconnecting with Sneako following recent antics

Adin Ross continued the conversation, claiming he was "happy" for Sneako after Kanye West reconnected with him following recent antics. He did, however, say that the situation was "crazy."

The Kick streamer said:

"I'm happy for Sneako, but that's crazy. I mean, I spoke to Ye on phone like a year ago, bro. I don't think Kanye knows who I am. But, I'm saying - I mean, no! Actually, by the way, that guy phrased his text. He definitely knew who I was. Because Sneako showed me the way it was texted. No, I'm not going to lie, he definitely knew. No, he knew."

Adin Ross began searching for the viral video on X (formerly Twitter), adding:

"So, Kanye basically said he hired him back to the team from that one clip of Sneako - y'all know what clip I'm talking about? Sneako Updates posted it. (The streamer starts looking for the clip on X) This. So, that clip right there, that's... yeah, that what happened, literally. So, he saw it and he was like, 'Yeah, let's get Sneako back on the team.' From this clip, swear to god."

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality also claimed that Sneako thanked him:

"So, Sneako called me (and) thanked me today. I was like, 'For what?' He was like, 'Ye saw that clip.' I'm like, 'Really?'"

During a livestream on the same day, Sneako confirmed that he was back on Kanye West's team after the Grammy Award-winning musician watched a clip uploaded by X user @Sneak0o.