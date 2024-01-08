Is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 confirmed? Josh Hutcherson gives exciting update

Five Nights at Freddy's became a huge hit from the moment it premiered in theatres and Peacock.

Despite the film premiering on streaming on the same day as its theatrical release, it went on to become a huge box office success, which earned a whopping $294.9 million by the end of its run. The popularity of the video game franchise played a huge role in the film's success, which was made on a mere budget of $20 million.

Since the film's premiere, fans have been excited about a second Five Nights at Freddy's movie. While speculations have been strong so far, a recent revelation from star Josh Hutcherson has put many of the fan's minds to rest.

Hutcherson, who is currently on the press circuit for his upcoming movie, The Beekeeper, revealed that things are looking very good for the FNAF sequel and that work is already underway.

While it will still be some time before Five Nights at Freddy's 2 premieres, this positive news will keep the fan-following of the franchise alive as Hutcherson prepares to return to the role he has already made iconic.

"They want to get going as soon as possible" - Josh Hutcherson on the status of Five Nights at Freddy's 2

It is fair to say that FNAF was a rare success that many did not expect, especially since the film also premiered on streaming the same day, giving viewers the option to watch it at home.

The film does not boast an exceptional critics score either, sitting at only 32% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the fan-following of the film is still immense. This made Five Nights at Freddy's 2 a possibility from the very start. But now Hutcherson has updated fans that work is properly underway and it will not be long before fans get to witness the FNAF universe in theatres once again.

Hutcherson said in the press circuit:

"I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible,....Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was was so cool and phenomenal."

He continued:

"We hoped it would connect with audiences...But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next."

Five Nights at Freddy's deals with a troubled security guard who takes up a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, only to realize that the nights there won't be the usual night shift that one expects.

The film is adapted from the video game series of the same name created by Scott Cawthon. Since the main video game series consists of nine video games taking place in locations connected to a fictional family pizza restaurant franchise, the film franchise will also have plenty of material to draw inspiration from.

If the second part of Five Nights at Freddy's is as successful as the first, fans can expect many more from the same universe.