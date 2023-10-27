Will there be an FNAF 2? Renewal status explored

Even though Five Nights at Freddy's has just been released in cinemas on October 27, 2023, fans are already awaiting FNAF 2. The film, which is directed by Emma Tammi, stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike, a disturbed security guard who starts working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria.

When he finds out that the animatronic mascots at the Pizzareia come to life at night and haunt the establishment, he realizes that working the night shift there won't be as simple as it seems.

The hugely successful 2014 game of the same name is at last receiving a cinematic adaptation after many game sequels, spinoffs, and literary adaptations. When asked if Tammi would be interested in reuniting with Blumhouse for Five Nights at Freddy's, she discussed the prospect of an FNAF 2 in an interview with Inverse and Entertainment Weekly before the movie's debut.

Five Nights at Freddy’s director and producer tease FNAF 2

Emma Tammi, the director of Five Nights at Freddy's, hints at future directions for the film series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tammi expressed her admiration for Josh Hutcherson, who starred as Mike in Five Nights at Freddy's, and she talked about the rigorous process of finding the ideal actor to play Mike.

In addition, Tammi hinted at a plan for a horror movie series when she said that she wanted to explore this eerie universe more with Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and other installments alongside Hutcherson.

"We went through an intensive process for this role, because he really anchors the whole film. I talked to Josh early on and we just kept coming back to him... He had such a grasp for the character and gave Mike a real lived-in feeling, which was what the character needed. I'm excited for people to see Josh in a slightly new light."

There's been no confirmation, but plans for FNAF 2 seem plausible. Tammi continued to talk about the risk that Blumhouse and CEO Jason Blum had taken on with her Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation, pointing out that the movie differs from the studio's more conventional releases due to the animatronics and other features.

In an interview with Inverse, the director stated the following when she was asked if she'd be interested in teaming up with Blumhouse:

"Yes, I would for sure. I think we would all be really excited to dive into that (FNAF 2) if this one (FNAF film) does well, and if it seems like audiences have an appetite for that, we would be so excited to make it."

Blumhouse CEO and producer of the FNAF film, Jason Blum, concurred with the prospects of a sequel and beyond. Speaking at NYCC [via Popverse], the horror maestro stated there were still many ideas for other movies. He said that they could make all of these films, including FNAF 2 and beyond if he could just get the people who own the rights to the franchise to get along.

A FNAF 2 will be determined by the success of Five Nights at Freddy's Film

Although Tammi hinted that the movie went as far as the PG-13 rating would let it, the film is faithful. Tammi and the other members of the FNAF team felt that the movie should have been R-rated, but they didn't want to turn off younger audiences. Also, great care was taken to ensure that the film adaptation remained as true to the video games as possible.

The film's lengthy production process was partly caused by Jason Blum's refusal to go forward with the film's development until creator Scott Cawthon was entirely pleased with the screenplay. The characters seem just as they do in the original video game, as real animatronics rather than computer-generated imagery were employed.

Given Tammi's remarks on Josh Hutcherson, it will be fascinating to see if he stays a major player in any future FNAF films. Hutcherson may become a horror legend because of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Nonetheless, the film encountered difficulties since earlier concepts and advancements were abandoned in favor of this iteration. The film's success in the box office and critical arenas will determine its destiny, but FNAF 2 is a very real possibility. Five Nights at Freddy's is currently in theaters as of October 27, 2023.