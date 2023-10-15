How The Exorcist: Believer going woke could cost it $400 million at the box office

The Exorcist: Believer was released on October 6, 2023, and Jason Blum, the renowned creator behind horror hits like Get Out and M3GAN, admitted that a film he believes is his "riskiest" hadn't come out yet. This statement raised eyebrows, considering Blum's reputation as a prolific and successful horror filmmaker. The film in question was The Exorcist: Believer, a sequel to the iconic Exorcist franchise now in theatres.

While Universal Pictures had hoped to reinvigorate the brand and set the stage for a trilogy, it's beginning to look like their $400 million investment might be in jeopardy. But Blum maintained:

"It’s The Exorcist. Just because it’s so expensive. Usually, the bar to success on everything we do because it’s inexpensive is incredibly low. For The Exorcist, it’s high.”

Upon its release, The Exorcist: Believer encountered a barrage of negative reviews from critics, scraping a mere 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences didn't respond more favorably, granting it a lukewarm 57% approval rating on the same platform. The film also received a lackluster "C" from CinemaScore, which doesn't bode well for potential word-of-mouth support.

Would The Exorcist: Believer be better without being woke? A viral YouTube video argues

This critical and audience backlash is particularly ironic, according to TheQuartering, since Universal had maintained a modest $30 million budget for the film, a seemingly prudent decision. However, this financial caution is overshadowed by the $400 million spent to secure the franchise's rights, making The Exorcist: Believer's shaky box office performance all the more significant.

Universal's ambition was evident in their acquisition of the Exorcist franchise in 2021. With plans for a trilogy, potential streaming spin-offs, and even theme park attractions, they envisioned a prosperous future for this classic horror property. Blumhouse Pictures, known for their cost-effective approach to horror, seemed like a natural partner.

However, their optimism may have exceeded the limits of reality. The video pointed out that The Exorcist: Believer premiered to a lackluster $27 million at the box office during Halloween, a prime time for horror releases.

Even though Universal had expected a strong return on investment, the film's disappointing performance jeopardized their vision for the franchise's future. Despite the undeniable allure of the Exorcist brand, the horror genre is notorious for receiving mixed critical reviews. The Exorcist: Believer is no exception, falling in line with its predecessors.

Final thoughts

The film's critics argue that it fails to capture the terror of the original, and its attempts to bring the story into the modern era with a diverse cast are unconvincing. This sentiment may reflect the film's central dialogue, which attempts to tackle gender roles but appears to be an ill-conceived throwaway line, undermining the complexity of the original narrative.

Although brave, the $400 million investment, now appears precarious, and the franchise's legacy might remain in jeopardy. Universal's faith in revitalizing this horror classic might need a bit of divine intervention to turn the tide.

At a time when critics often dismiss horror films, it's essential to produce something special to stand out. This version of The Exorcist seems to have missed the mark.