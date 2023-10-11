The Exorcist: Believer gets digital release date - Here's how to watch it at home 

The Exorcist: Believer, Blumhouse's latest addition to the horror genre, is all set to send shivers down the spine of digital viewers on October 24, 2023. Making waves since its theatrical release, this sequel is a testament to the lasting legacy of the Exorcist series.

The Exorcist: Believer unfolds the harrowing journey of Victor Fielding. Played by the acclaimed Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr., Victor grapples with the traumatic past of losing his pregnant wife in a tragic Haitian earthquake 12 years prior.

As he steers through life raising their daughter, Angela, a mysterious disappearance and re-emergence of his daughter and her friend Katherine set off a dark chain of events. It's a narrative bound to grip viewers, pulling them into an abyss of suspense and horror.

The good news is that The Exorcist: Believer will soon be available for streaming on Peacock. The imminent release ensures that Exorcist fans will be in for a pre-Halloween treat.

Release date and other details for The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer is slated to make its digital debut on October 24, 2023 on Peacock. This release is perfectly timed, ensuring fans can watch or re-watch this haunting tale in the run-up to Halloween. Its compelling storyline and exemplary cast promise to be a magnet for horror lovers, drawing them into its eerie world.

Moreover, The Exorcist: Believer holds its own in the cinematic landscape, having garnered approximately $44.2 million globally on a production budget of $30 million.

Its significance in the horror universe was underlined when Universal Pictures and Peacock jointly invested $400 million in 2021 to clinch distribution rights for subsequent Exorcist films.

Further insights into the movie

While the film is part of a storied franchise, it introduces a fresh narrative twist. The disappearance of Angela and her friend Katherine, portrayed by Lidya Jewett and newcomer Olivia O'Neill, respectively, plunges viewers into an enigmatic riddle.

Their subsequent return, devoid of memories of their ordeal, only thickens the plot. Pushed to the brink, Victor finds himself seeking solace and answers from Chris MacNeil, a character brought to life once more by the legendary Ellen Burstyn.

Furthermore, The Exorcist: Believer is not just a standalone sequel. It proudly kickstarts a new trilogy of Exorcist movies, with the next installment, The Exorcist: Deceiver, anticipated to release on April 18, 2025.

Although met with varying reviews, the intent behind this film is clear - to pave the way for a fresh trilogy that upholds the chilling ethos of the Exorcist saga. Adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative is the direction of David Gordon Green. Having directed and co-written the movie, his association with the next installment remains mysterious.

As he shared with The Hollywood Reporter, he's navigating his next steps. One can't ignore his reference to the comedic HBO series, The Righteous Gemstones, which he hinted offers a breather from the intense world of horror.

As The Exorcist: Believer readies to haunt digital platforms, enthusiasts worldwide are poised for a cinematic treat. Whether revisiting its terror or experiencing it for the first time, one thing's for sure - it promises to be a memorable experience.