Violence erupts as the early screening of Five Nights at Freddy's takes a chaotic fisticuff turn

Having been a cult classic for almost a decade, the popular horror game series, Five Nights at Freddy's, is now being adapted into a Hollywood movie. It is scheduled for release in the United States on October 27.

However, the movie has drawn mixed reactions from reviewers and fans from the early screening on October 25. It seems, though, that some theatergoers had a less-than-nice time.

In the video posted on X by user @jojoincel on 25 October, several spectators can be seen battling in the theater's front row after a brawl broke out during an advance screening of the Five Nights at Freddy's film. The user captured this all-out brawl that broke out during the early premiere of the highly anticipated horror film in Acton, London.

Five Nights at Freddy's moviegoers witness action firsthand

Five Nights at Freddy's held an early showing in Acton, London, but viewers weren't prepared for close-up action. In the footage, which has gone viral on social media, people in the front row are fighting blows while the movie's credits are rolling in the background. Everyone's phone was out with the flash on, giving the impression that most of the brawlers were also filming.

@Jojoincel who posted the video on X said that it is still unclear why there was a fight. They did acknowledge that most of the audience was complaining about the movie until they randomly started throwing hands. They mentioned:

“Everyone in the audience was just complaining and they started fighting at the end of the movie, honestly I have no idea what happened.”

It is not unusual for fights to break out during the first weekend of a big movie. Considering how ingrained the Five Nights at Freedy's culture is and how diverse the fanbase is this shouldn't come as a sock.

There have been other cases in the past where disputes have arisen among viewers, especially during the opening week of a film. Two ladies got into a fight during a Barbie movie showing because one of them couldn't manage their kid's conduct. Similarly, a brawl between two ladies interrupted the viewing of The Little Mermaid. Both these instances were reported by multiple news sites like The Mirror UK.

Five Nights at Freddy's: From indie horror to a pop culture phenomena

Of all the indie horror game franchises, Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the most iconic nowadays. The first game, developed and published in 2014 by Scott Cawthon, centers on the early days of a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. The only task assigned to the security guard is to observe the various animatronic figures on surveillance monitors.

The night duty for the guard turns into a terrifying survival challenge since, regrettably, the animatronics come to life at nightfall. Its unique concept has earned it praise from critics and a devoted following.

Talking about the game, we have to credit YouTube playthroughs to have turned this game into the immensely popular and ongoing FNAF franchise—which includes books, sequels, spinoffs, and, of course, the feature film.

Five Nights at Freddy's opens in cinemas on October 27, 2023. Regardless of how successful the film adaptation succeeds, FNAF will always have a special place in fans' hearts.