After months of anticipation, the first poster and teaser for Five Nights at Freddy's have been officially released.

The movie is based on a video game franchise of the same name and involves the exploits of five animatronic dolls who turn into viscous killers after dark. These dolls are mascots at a fictional pizza joint named Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and target anyone who enters the restaurant at midnight.

The video game franchise is quite popular and has millions of fans all across the globe. It is available to play on a number of platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, etc.

Unfortunately, not everyone was impressed with the upcoming film's poster with this fan calling it cheap.

Does the Five Nights at Freddy's film have animatronic puppets?

Animatronic puppets have been around since 1930. They are widely seen in theme parks and sometimes as mascots in restaurants. A number of films even used them on a large scale, but their popularity in showbiz has seen a rapid decline after the rise of modern visual effects and CGI.

The story of the game involves animatronic dolls, so it certainly makes sense to use them in the film, and it is exactly what they did, as the dolls are created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. This prestigious special/visual effects company has been around since 1979 and was founded by puppeteer Jim Henson.

Some fans thought that the dolls looked like CGI from its poster.

Here is how fans on Twitter responded to the news under the original post shared by Discussing Cinema:

The film's poster confused several fans as they thought that the puppets were CGI. It is so well made that they just aren't able to grasp the fact that they are real animatronic dolls.

Five Nights at Freddy's synopsis

The official synopsis of the film on Universal Picture's website reads:

"The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through."

Five Nights at Freddy's stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, and Piper Rubio, with Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard.

Five Nights at Freddy's will release in theatres and on Peacock simultaneously in the U.S.A. on October 27, 2023.

