Is Markiplier appearing in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie? YouTuber gives big update

YouTube veteran Mark "Markiplier" has recently addressed his involvement in the highly anticipated horror movie "Five Nights at Freddy's." Unfortunately, the popular gamer has disclosed that he will not be appearing in the film, set for release on October 27. Markiplier shared this news during a livestream on YouTube on October 17.

The streamer is set to step into the limelight by taking on both acting and directing roles in his debut film titled "Iron Lung." This science fiction horror movie draws inspiration from the 2022 video game "Iron Lung," created by David Szymanski.

"Unfortunately, I'm not" - Markiplier, on whether he will be in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie

Veteran YouTuber and gamer Markiplier has shared the news that he will not be part of the forthcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie, slated for release later this month in October. When discussing his role, he commented:

"I wanted to say, unequivocally, that unfortunately, I'm not (going to be in the movie) and I will explain why. I'll explain. Actually, everyone freak out, get your freak-outs out of the way, just get it all out now, just go, panic, scream at the top of your lungs..."

He explained:

"It is not anything malicious, it is not being 'snubbed,' it is not anything like that. I don't want anyone to think that."

(Timestamp: 00:07:09)

He continued:

"It was supposed to happen. There was time that was supposed to occur and unfortunately and I saw this a while away but unfortunately, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time...it just so happened to be a conflict of schedule."

Although faced with a scheduling conflict, the YouTuber expressed his efforts to find a way to participate in the project by coordinating filming with the film's team. However, due to the substantial time commitment required for his own project, he was unable to travel to the movie's set. He said:

"Unfortunately, it was one of those things where I needed every second that I had, to make my movie, what it needed to be and unfortunately, even though the timing was maybe going to line up, it was one of those things where I had to make a call."

He added:

"I would hope they wouldn't expect me to compromise my project of my movie for them."

A teaser for Markiplier's upcoming film "Iron Lung" is now available on his official YouTube channel. The movie will also include the participation of another prominent gamer and long-time friend of Mark, Seán McLoughlin, also known as "Jacksepticeye."