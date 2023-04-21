"Tickets to Iron Lung, please": Fans react as Markiplier releases trailer for upcoming movie based on indie horror game

Fans of popular YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" have flooded social media in anticipation of an upcoming movie by him called Iron Lung. Based on an indie horror game of the same name from 2022, the one-minute and fifteen-second long teaser has gone positively viral since Mark posted it on his various social media channels such as Twitter and obviously, YouTube.

The veteran content creator is known for his loyal fanbase, and his supporters were naturally ecstatic about the upcoming movie. Despite only having a small teaser with no release date announced, Markplier's fans have already begun asking for tickets to the screening. One of the top replies to the trailer on Twitter is from a horror game enthusiast named JohnnyBlox, who shared a meme captioned:

"Tickets to Iron Lung, please"

What is Iron Lung? Markiplier's teaser for upcoming horror movie goes viral on social media

Mark shared a short teaser of the film on YouTube and Twitter. At the time of writing, both videos have rapidly garnered a lot of views, with the one on YouTube crossing 160K views in about an hour.

As the description explains, Iron Lung, the movie will be based on a game of the same name by David Szymanski. The indie game was released back in 2022 and falls squarely in the horror category. As per the game's description on Steam, players are to navigate an ocean of blood on an alien moon in a small submarine.

The game was well-received by many, and its mysterious narrative and setting clearly resonated with Markiplier, who played it almost a year ago on his YouTube channel. Deadline reports that the YouTuber will be starring and directing the self-financed movie adaptation of the game, and Szymanski also appears to be part of the creative process.

In a series of tweets, the creator of Iron Lung has expressed his approval of the project that he is involved with and also announced his appearance in the movie in a cameo.

David Szymanski @DUSKdev So yes, tl;dr the reason I've been so busy lately is because I've been heavily involved with production of the Iron Lung movie, from assisting with the script and pre-production to now being on set for the shoot and even having a small cameo in the film!

More Twitter reactions to Markiplier's tweet

Here are some general reactions from fans about the movie:

Lauralie 🩸 @lauralie_2 @markiplier Ok but also this trailer is sick as hell! The camera turning from the game into the movie! I'm shaking and crying rn @markiplier Ok but also this trailer is sick as hell! The camera turning from the game into the movie! I'm shaking and crying rn

Nsix4 @Nsix4 @markiplier I saw it pop up on YouTube and thought "wait, didn't he play a game with that name?" Then after a few seconds it all clicked into place. I'm super hyped to see this! @markiplier I saw it pop up on YouTube and thought "wait, didn't he play a game with that name?" Then after a few seconds it all clicked into place. I'm super hyped to see this!

Divi Vilanui @Divi_Vilanui @markiplier You weren't kidding when you said we wouldn't expect it, excited to see what it looks like @markiplier You weren't kidding when you said we wouldn't expect it, excited to see what it looks like

Meg @MzMarpeck @markiplier I'm not saying I'm gonna buy a ticket to every showtime opening weekend at my local theater if it has a nation-wide release, buuuut.... @markiplier I'm not saying I'm gonna buy a ticket to every showtime opening weekend at my local theater if it has a nation-wide release, buuuut....

Markiplier is set to play the titular role in the movie when it comes out, and David Szymanski has confirmed that it will have a theatrical release, unlike his previous ventures, such as the documentary about his mother and connections to North Korea.

