As 2022 draws to a close, we look back at some of the best games that have defined the year. This year’s lineup of games had a lot to offer, ranging from soulful stories to spectacular over-the-top action. Indeed, 2022 has been a successful year for video games in general.

However, there were some names that stood above the rest, despite starting off shakily. In this article, we rank the top 5 underrated games of 2022, that shattered expectations.

Note: Minor spoilers for each of these games will follow. Viewer discretion is advised. Furthermore, this list is purely subjective and represents the writer’s opinions.

2022 had a lot of sleeper-hit games that were left unappreciated

Ranging from indie hits such as Iron Lung to AAA blockbusters like Ghostwire Tokyo, many games were left in the dust after back-to-back spectacular releases this year.

Let's dive into the list of five games that exceeded expectations:

5) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Released on March 25, 2022, Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game published by Bethesda Softworks.

This title from Tango Gameworks follows the game’s protagonists, Akito and ‘KK’ battling against various spirits and ghosts that have overrun Tokyo, following a mysterious event that has erased all its residents.

The game is played from a first-person perspective and has the player use various spells and exorcism items throughout the campaign.

Despite its divisive reviews, Ghostwire: Tokyo earns its place on our list for having one of the more unique approaches to gameplay, aside from being set against the backdrop of a haunted Tokyo.

4) Iron Lung

One of the several indie titles on our list is Iron Lung, a first-person horror game set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Released on March 10, 2022, the game follows a player trapped in a one-man submarine nicknamed the ‘Iron Lung’ as they navigate through an ocean of blood with little to no instructions or resources. Blindly navigating this uncharted space, players will need to piece together the story behind this blood-laden moon all the while surviving and photographing whatever entity lies underneath the ocean.

Iron Lung was created and developed by David Szymanski and builds on the fear of dread and paranoia over jumpscares. It is an excellent game with retro esthetics to make it look even more atmospheric.

3) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Created as a love letter to 80’s old school beat 'em up action games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge follows the iconic ninja turtles in a side-scrolling action-packed adventure. The turtles fight off Shredder and Krang across New York and Dimension X.

The pixel art and fun coop mode make this an easy recommendation for both fans of the TMNT franchise and arcade gamers.

The game saw a worldwide release on June 16, 2022. A Nintendo Switch port was released on November 15, 2022, and was developed by Tribute Games.

2) Needy Streamer Overload

This adventurous visual novel features players controlling a manager for the livestreamer Ame, a mentally-ill girl as she takes on the internet persona of ‘OMGkawaiiAngel’ to become the number one ‘Internet Angel’.

The story features a dark but somewhat realistic look into the lives of internet celebrities and VTubers. Featuring multiple endings and ‘messed up’ moments, this game is not your usual visual novel, which is why it takes second place on our list.

1) Neon White

The final and highest-rated game on our list, Neon White, is described as a "lightning-fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven." Gamers control a mysterious assassin from hell, simply known as 'White', as they fight off other assassins for a seat in heaven.

The title mixes platforming with a unique card-based combat mechanic to fight foes as you try to regain your memory.

Combined with an incredible soundtrack and unique visuals, this game is an easy recommendation for players looking for something fresh, which makes it number one on this list.

