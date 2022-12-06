The Callisto Protocol New Game Plus: Release date, all free content, Season Pass, and more

The Callisto Protocol currently lacks a New Game Plus mode, but Striking Distance Studios has confirmed that it's currently in the works and that they plan to release it with plenty of free content soon.

The developers have announced that the game's New Game Plus mode will be arriving on February 7, 2023. Alongside this addition, there will be a fair amount of new content and updates that players can enjoy.

Unfortunately, there is currently no additional gameplay content or features that players will be able to try out in The Callisto Protocol.

When the main narrative ends with Jacob in Black Iron Prison, the game is over, and there's nothing else that players can do. Fortunately, the developers have an NG+ mode planned for the game, which will drop with a lot of free content that they will be able to try out along with a Season Pass.

All upcoming free content and Season Pass coming to The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol NG+ mode will be going live early next year and with it, players will also be able to enjoy the Hardcore Mode. While the developers have not confirmed all the transferrable content, it’s safe to assume that the equipment, weapons, upgrades, and outfits that players collected in New Game should be usable in New Game Plus.

Furthermore, there will be a seasonal pass and players with access to it will receive the Outer Way Skin collection. Additionally, the Contagion Bundle will arrive in March, while the Riot Bundle is set for release in the spring of next year.

Here is a list of all the upcoming free and paid content in The Callisto Protocol:

Free content

New Game Plus Mode: February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023 Hardcore Mode: February 7, 2023

Season Pass content

The Outer Way Skin Collection : February 7, 2023

: February 7, 2023 The Contagion Bundle: March 2023

March 2023 The Riot Bundle: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Story Content: Summer 2023

What to expect from The Callisto Protocol Season Pass?

1) The Contagion Bundle

The game's Season Pass will contain the Contagion Bundle, which will feature a permadeath mode. This mode lets players enjoy a true survival horror experience, where they will have limited ammo and health drops along with 13 new death animations for Jacob.

The bundle will also contain the Watchtower Skin Collection, a cosmetic set that players can equip on Jacob.

2) The Riot Bundle

With the Riot Bundle, players will be able to get their hands on new weapons, upgrades, and bonus credits for Jacob. However, to obtain this, they will be required to unlock a previously undiscovered area in Black Iron Prison and fight their way through waves of Biophage hordes.

While a New Game Plus mode has been officially announced for The Callisto Protocol, a story DLC for the horror-survival game is yet to be confirmed by Striking Distance Studios. Hopefully, along with new cosmetic content and playable features, a DLC will also be in the works for the game in 2023.

