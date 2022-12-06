How to obtain the Skunk Gun in The Callisto Protocol

There are many ways to make your fight against the Biophages easier in The Callisto Protocol. However, the best way to deal with them is to get your hands on some of the powerful weapons in the game.

One of the most damaging guns that many players are trying to get their hands on is the Skunk Gun or the Skunkworks Shotgun. It is a weapon that you will need to craft at the Reforge Station. To do so, however, you will first be required to obtain its schematics.

Finding the schematics is the most challenging part of obtaining the Skunk Gun. To be able to do so, you will need to make a significant amount of progress in the main narrative.

Today’s guide will go over how you can obtain the Skunk Gun in The Callisto Protocol.

You must make it to the third mission of The Callisto Protocol to be able to obtain the Skunk Gun

Follow the steps given below to obtain the Skunk Gun in The Callisto Protocol:

Reach the third mission in the game, which is called Aftermath. The schematics for the weapon are locked behind progression, and you will not be able to obtain it before making your way to this part of the game. Aftermath will feature long elevator sequences with Jacob, which will ultimately lead him to a basement filled with machines and a few enemies lurking about, ready to ambush him.

Here, you will be required to find the locked door, which is present on the right and is powered by a fuse box. However, the fuse to the mechanism will be missing, so you will need to make your way around the space on the left, passing by the D4 signs, till you are ambushed by four Biophages.

After you have successfully dealt with them, you will obtain the Gate Fuze. Now, while making your way back to the elevator area, you will need to use the Gate Fuze to gain access to the locked room.

As you make your way inside, you must then crawl through the space that is on the immediate left. Once you are through, you will reach a workshop room, where on the desk to the left, you will find the schematics of the Skunk Gun in The Callisto Protocol.

Once you have obtained the schematics, you will need to make your way to a Reforge Station, where you will be able to craft the Skunkworks Shotgun for 800 Callisto credits. This is the only way you can obtain the gun in the game.

The Skunk Gun is one of the most reliable weapons that Jacob can add to his arsenal in The Callisto Protocol. It comes with incredibly high damage, and you will be able to upgrade it further after crafting it.

Once crafted, the upgrading system for the weapon will be unlocked at the Reforge, and you will be able to customize it in a variety of ways.

