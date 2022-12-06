Fact Check: Can you save the Trapped Worker in The Callisto Protocol

As you make your way through the Black Iron Prison in The Callisto Protocol, you will be meeting a few characters along the way, most of whom you will not be able to save in time.

While you might work your way to these NPCs, solving the puzzles around to get to them, you will never be able to make it in time as these portions of the game are scripted. No matter how fast you are able to reach them, they will be dead by the time you approach.

This is the same for the Trapped Worker as well in The Callisto Protocol. Many in the community were wondering if this NPC was one that Jacob gets to save as he makes his way through the narrative.

Unfortunately, the Trapped Worker cannot be saved in any way and by the time you reach him, he will have died.

You will not be able to save the Trapped Worker in The Callisto Protocol

Throughout the eight chapters of The Callisto Protocol, you will come across such characters who will be asking you for help. In most cases, you will not be able to save them as the progression here is scripted.

Such is the case for the Trapped Worker as well, whom you will find in the fifth Chapter, Lost, which takes place right after Jacob and Elias get ambushed by Captain Ferris. As you make your way to a room full of explosives, you will hear the worker calling out to you for help and you will soon be surrounded by Biophages.

After defeating them, and making your way to the Trapped Worker, you will hear him scream as a Biophage gets to him first. Once you have been able to reach him, you will see that the Biophage is hitting away at a window after killing and you will notice the body of the worker.

The scene is scripted and you will not gain access to this part of the room before the Trapped Worker is killed by the Biophage in The Callisto Protocol.

The room itself does not have many resources that you will be able to get your hands on. However, there is a Healing Injector in a box on the wall that you will be able to collect for yourself. Apart from this, you will be able to locate the body of the Trapped Worker, along with the CORE implant on the corpse.

This will also not have an audio log, however, it will allow you access to a door that was previously locked in the game.

