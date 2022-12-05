The Callisto Protocol, the latest horror game from developer Striking Distance Studios and the creative mind behind the iconic Dead Space series, didn't have a stellar launch.

With the game facing many technical issues across all platforms, including frequent frame drops, stutters, asset streaming issues, and crashes, The Callisto Protocol suffered a rough launch.

While the game's horror-centric narrative and atmosphere are on point, it suffers from rather clunky controls and a frustratingly repetitive combat system. The Callisto Protocol has been one of the most marketed horror titles in recent memory, with publisher KRAFTON Inc. going above and beyond to bring the game to players' attention.

The Callisto Protocol @CallistoTheGame Can you make it out of Black Iron Prison alive? Can you make it out of Black Iron Prison alive? https://t.co/n3kKptkrwa

While the game has been released, the publisher hasn't let up on its marketing push, with some cool in-game items being made available to players via "Twitch drops."

This includes an amazing outfit for the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, called the "Gore skin." Here's how players can get the Gore skin in The Callisto Protocol.

The Gore skin for Jacob in The Callisto Protocol is available exclusively via limited time Twitch drops

The Gore skin for Jacob is available from December 2-5, 2022, exclusively as a Twitch drop reward. Players must watch at least 30 minutes of any stream in the game's category to claim the reward.

They are also required to create a Krafton ID, which they'll need to link to both Twitch and their copy of the game to claim the rewards.

The Callisto Protocol @CallistoTheGame Starting now: get the @twitch exclusive Gore Skin by watching 30 minutes of any stream in The Callisto Protocol category. Starting now: get the @twitch exclusive Gore Skin by watching 30 minutes of any stream in The Callisto Protocol category. https://t.co/o8sscWkKtw

Here are the steps to get the Gore skin for Jacob Lee:

Create and log in to your Krafton account.

Next, players must link the Krafton account to their platform of choice (PlayStation, Xbox, or PC).

To link the Krafton account, players need to click "Link Now" and enter the platform and account information.

Create or log in to your Twitch account.

Link the Krafton account to Twitch by clicking on "Link Now" and entering the Twitch account details.

Visit the "Drops Campaign" page to verify that the Krafton and Twitch accounts are connected.

Tapping on "The Callisto Protocol" will outline the rewards steps and the connection status. If the connection is successful, it will show a "CONNECTED" badge (you may have to refresh the page a couple of times to update the status).

Next, players must go to a participating live channel (it's shown as a pop-up at the top of the chat confirming the Gore Skin drop).

Watch for at least 30 minutes and claim the Gore skin reward.

All rewards earned via Twitch drop will require claiming. Before claiming the Gore skin, you must use the Drops Inventory page to monitor the rewards' progress or status.

The Gore skin is only available as a Twitch drop until December 5, 2022. The gross-looking and viscera-covered Gore skin might also be available via other means. However, developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton haven't released any official statement regarding the skin's later availability.

The Callisto Protocol @CallistoTheGame It's time to face the horrors of Black Iron Prison. It's time to face the horrors of Black Iron Prison. https://t.co/3bhwR29AAv

The Callisto Protocol is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

