Horror games have largely flourished outside of the AAA market in recent years, and there are many intriguing horror games that are soon to be released that fans should be aware of.

Many of the upcoming horror games range from high-budget blockbuster remakes to disturbing indie game changers. Die-hard horror fans will be thrilled that so many great developers are putting everything on the line to produce some extremely terrifying experiences.

The horror genre is a category that necessitates effort and time to develop. And once a game is out, it offers players a unique horror experience that includes ominous graphics, engaging gameplay, and of course, plenty of jump scares. It takes time for developers to create the best possible experience, and they ensure that every facet of the game leaves a lasting impression on the players.

Here are the 5 most exciting horror games coming in 2023

5) Layers of Fears

The teaser for Layers of Fears, which was created in Unreal Engine 5, features a highly unnerving scene that pays fascinating homage to the first Layers of Fear. In the game, a painter is depicted as someone who would do anything to complete their finest piece of artwork.

This new installment of the franchise is being referred to by the studio as a "psychedelic saga" that spans several generations. The previous game's heady, horrifying heights have never been surpassed, but even so, this seems like a lovely return to the eerie, paint-filled hallways of the first game.

Enhanced graphics will be used in the Layers of Fear game remake due to the use of Unreal Engine 5. Ray Tracing, the HDR effect, and 4K resolution are all mentioned in the Steam description of Layers of Fears. It also focuses on how a new lighting setup will strengthen the game's already gloomy and graphically intense look.

4) Slitterhead

Slitterhead will be developed by Toyama's new company, Bokeh Game Studio, and was unveiled alongside a trailer that showcases some intriguingly ominous visuals.

While Keiichiro Toyama, the developer of the game, is best known for creating spooky video games, his background in the sector is fairly diverse. Toyama revolutionized the survival horror subgenre in 1999 with Silent Hill, a horror game he both wrote and directed that prioritized atmosphere and psychology over physical action and conflict.

Slitterhead hasn't revealed much, but what players have seen of the game's monster designs is unsettling. One enormous being, which changes into a regular human woman, is only discernible as a shadow on a wall. Slitterhead will reportedly contain elements from Keiichiro Toyama's previous games to go with its terrifying ambience.

3) ILL

ILL is being created using Unreal Engine 5 by the brand-new firm Team CLOUT. For aficionados of atmospheric horror games, the engine gives the creatures, settings, and combat systems a chillingly realistic vibe.

A brief gameplay trailer for the powerful body horror shooter gave players a better look at its spooky creatures. The extremely realistic surroundings and models show off how effectively ILL uses the strong Unreal Engine 5. A believable fantasy world that blurs the barrier between fiction and reality is being created by game creators with the aid of the new gaming engine.

2) Dead Space remake

Dead Space, a video game released in 2008, created a huge impact by putting players in a wrecked space mining spaceship filled with mutant monsters. The game distinguished itself from other third-person video games of the era with its compelling storyline and gameplay mechanics. Dead Space is still regarded as one of the best sci-fi horror games of all time.

Instead of the action-oriented gameplay of its two sequels, the Dead Space Remake appears to place more of an emphasis on the engaging and thrilling elements players enjoyed in the original game. Dead Space remake is currently being developed by Motive Studios, and the studio's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the original game is clear from all of its pre-alpha releases.

The necromorphs, who serve as the USG Ishimura's spirit and haunting Isaac as he moves through its cramped halls, were described by the game's creators as a "haunted mansion" that progressively drives its inhabitants insane.

The game follows Isaac Clarke, a starship engineer, in Dead Space as he navigates the "necromorph-infested" USG Ishimura mining ship. Players investigate the ship, cracking codes and dissecting necromorphs as they steadily deteriorate into insanity in quest of an explanation for the epidemic and the location of his girlfriend, Nicole Brennan.

1) Resident Evil 4 Remake

During the PlayStation State of Play in June, the remake of Resident Evil 4 was revealed, along with a release date of March 2023, via a teaser trailer. One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is widely considered to be the original Resident Evil 4. Although the game has been ported to numerous platforms over the years since it was first released, fans have long wished for a complete remake.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake's world, characters, and mechanics were all given a closer look by Capcom. The trailer mostly concentrates on Leon S. Kennedy, who displays a more sophisticated, melancholy, and exhausted demeanor than in the original, reinforcing the claim that the tale will be reinvented, while staying true to the actual plot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far