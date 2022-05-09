5 most ambitious horror games being developed on Unreal Engine 5

AAA horror games that will be based on Unreal Engine 5 have the capability to be visually stunning and atmospheric in graphical fidelity. Unreal Engine 5 promises to bring forth video games as players have never seen them before. It's a huge step forward in game creation.

Unreal Engine 5 will allow developers to operate more efficiently with animation, sound editing, and the creation of large open environments. It will also provide players with more modern and functional lighting that will be compatible with next-generation technology.

It's no wonder that lots of new horror titles are launched every year, given the continued success of horror series like Resident Evil and Outlast. Because of the surge in streaming and the number of independent games, horror has become one of the most successful video game genres.

5 upcoming horror games like ILL and Quantum Error that are being developed on Unreal Engine 5

1) ILL

ILL is a survival horror game from Team Clout that looks to emphasize exploration and investigative work. Although not much is known about the game, the video released shows ILL's incredible attention to every detail, which is made possible by the developer's usage of Unreal Engine 5. Immersion is an important element of the horror experience, and ILL seeks to push it even further.

ILL is being made in collaboration with Epic MegaGrants. With the use of Unreal Engine 5, the sheer number of things in the world, not just in terms of production, but also in terms of materials and special effects have drastically increased. Cloth, stone, wood, plastic, and metal all reflect light differently, which players can see in the footage.

2) Quantum Error

Quantum Error, a first-person horror game, is presently being created on Unreal Engine 5. Quantum Error appears to have sophisticated esthetics and a rich mood. The FPS appears to be fierce, scary, and entertaining. Quantum Error has yet to be given a release date.

Indie studio TeamKill Media is creating the anticipated horror game Quantum Error. Quantum Error is an entertaining game for horror and sci-fi gamers equally, blending cosmic horror aspects that fans of H.P. Lovecraft's writings are likely familiar with already, with dramatic third-person gameplay.

Quantum Error’s trailer showcases the protagonist Captain Jacob Thomas of the San Francisco Garboa Fire Department, as well as gameplay footage. Quantum Error was revealed to be employing the newest Unreal Engine in September 2021, allowing for esthetic improvements and the creation of some spectacular settings.

3) Layers Of Fear - New Project

Unreal Engine 5 will be used in the sequel to Layers of Fear 2 for PlayStation consoles, which was released in 2019. Although the previous installments are competent horror games, they appear to be independent efforts with esthetics that are unlikely to wow fans.

With a release date of 2022, the project will be among the first to employ Unreal Engine 5, allowing the upcoming Layers of Fear game to distinguish itself on a level that the series has failed to do in the past.

The game's brief announcement trailer demonstrates the level of authenticity fans can expect from Bloober Team's upcoming offering. The trailer also offers a quick overview of the upcoming game's storyline components.

The series appears to be returning to its initial protagonist, an unidentified painter who struggled from hallucinations as a result of the anxiety and stress brought on by his ambition to succeed as well as his family problems.

4) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series has always leaned heavily on captivating storylines and player involvement. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will keep the flame alive by including a diverse plot that ensures each player gets a unique experience.

Gamers will be able to take their individual path via dynamic radioactive terrain and play out their post-apocalyptic dreams. Players will be forced to make tough choices that will have far-reaching consequences for the plot and the Zone. There will also be different endings, thus extending the replayability of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

5) State of Decay 3

State of Decay 3 was unveiled at an Xbox Games Showcase event a year ago, confirming what Microsoft company Undead Labs was developing at the time. Players should expect State of Decay 3 to be a significant step ahead of its predecessor. State of Decay 2 was already a significant improvement over the initial Unreal Engine 4-based game.

Undead Labs hopes that Unreal Engine 5 will help them expand on their capabilities. Fans of the State of Decay franchise have most certainly already seen the new State of Decay 3 cinematic trailer. Even while cinematic previews aren't usually indicative of in-game esthetics, it's still an excellent trailer. Modifications are expected to be made, especially with the Xbox Series X/S series of consoles.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan