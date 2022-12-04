The Callisto Protocol launched on Friday, December 2, and has been the industry's buzz ever since. The single-player survival horror title packs a munchy story and crisp ninth-gen visual, making it an enjoyable experience.

But what can be better than getting this amazing game free of charge? AMD's latest promotion allows for exactly that. Upon purchasing a Team Red GPU, gamers can get a free copy of Krafton's latest game.

The offer is not available with every AMD GPU available out there. Also, some of the company's latest graphics cards are not included in the promotion. Let us take a look at the eligible products for the free game and how to claim the offer.

A guide to claiming The Callisto Protocol for free with a qualifying AMD graphics card purchase

A scene in The Callisto Protocol (Image via Krafton)

AMD partnered with Striking Distance Studios, the game's developers, to create this latest horror survival title. Thus, it makes sense that the game is available for free by purchasing some of the latest GPUs from the red camp.

The company has announced that it is giving away up to two games for free with the purchase of any RDNA 2-based RX 6000 series GPU in its ongoing Q4 2022 AMD Radeon Raise the Game Bundle Promotion.

This includes every model from the Radeon RX 6950 XT to the entry-level Radeon RX 6400. It will be available till February 4, 2023. PC editions of the free games will be available for digital download.

Games that are being given away for free include Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol. However, the latter is unavailable with the purchase of every RDNA 2-based GPU. Dead Island 2 has been bundled with every RX 6000 series graphics card.

Bam @BamBam_V3 What little I played of Callisto Protocol proves even more to me that reviews and reviewers are full of shit. The game is challenging yet fun as hell and it’s absolutely gorgeous 🤌🏾 What little I played of Callisto Protocol proves even more to me that reviews and reviewers are full of shit. The game is challenging yet fun as hell and it’s absolutely gorgeous 🤌🏾 https://t.co/CdQ51bFn3Z

Buyers of the budget Radeon RX 6500 XT and the RX 6400 will only get a copy of Dead Island 2 for free.

Other GPUs, namely the Radeon RX 6950 XT, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, the Radeon RX 6800 XT, the Radeon RX 6800, the Radeon RX 6750 XT, the Radeon RX 6700 XT, the Radeon RX 6650 XT, the Radeon RX 6600 XT, and the Radeon RX 660 have bundled a copy of both The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2.

GPU Callisto Protocol Dead Island 2 AMD Radeon™ RX 6950 XT Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6750 XT Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 Yes Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XT No Yes AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 No Yes

Here are the detailed steps for gamers to follow:

Head over to the website of any participating retailer. Buy any one of the GPUs that bundles Callisto Protocol by following the list above. Purchase the GPU. It will come with a coupon code. Install it in your system. Now, head to the AMD rewards website and sign-up for a free account. Input the Unique Coupon Code on the website. Fill up the form with any other required information. Download the verification tool. This allows AMD to check whether the gamer is using the hardware in question. You can now link your Steam account with AMD rewards to claim your game if verification is successful.

It is worth noting that the upcoming RDNA 3-based GPUs, the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX are exempt from this offer. Gamers waiting for these cards will not get either The Callisto Protocol or Dead Island 2 for free.

The phased-out RX 5000 series GPUs are not a part of this promotion either. However, select AMD-based pre-built PCs are a part of this offer. Check with the system integrator of the respective gaming PCs for more details.

Gamers should note that only some RX 6000 series GPU purchases are eligible for free copies. The graphics card should be purchased from a retailer participating in the ongoing offer to be eligible for a free copy of The Callisto Protocol.

AMD has said it will stop offering the two free games once the coupon codes are out. Thus, gamers should hurry up and secure a free copy of The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2 before time runs out.

Poll : 0 votes