The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The Callisto Protocol is the latest entry in the action horror genre and one of the most anticipated games of the year. It was developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton, the developer and publisher of the famous PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The Callisto Protocol has detailed visuals, and the game is quite demanding on resources. The Nvidia GTX 1650 was released as an entry-level GPU by Nvidia in the 16 series lineup for 1080p gaming. With some tweaks, the card can handle most AAA games to date at 1080p on medium settings.

Players who own the Nvidia GTX 1650 will want to find the best settings that balance performance and quality. This guide will allow your GTX 1650 to run the latest action horror game without any issues.

Optimal settings to run The Callisto Protocol on the Nvidia GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 is still a relatively powerful entry-level card for modern AAA games, and it proves itself by providing decent framerates without too many compromises in The Callisto Protocol. The game can be enjoyed with smooth framerates and decent visuals using the settings below:

General

VSync: Off

Off Framerate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited DirectX: 11

Display

Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: Monitor's maximum supported resolution (1920 x 1080 recommended)

Monitor's maximum supported resolution (1920 x 1080 recommended) HDR: Disabled

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetrics Quality: Medium

Medium Particles Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: Enabled

Enabled Physical Refractions: Enabled

Effects

Depth Of Field: Disabled

Disabled Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Enabled Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)

Temporal AA (T-AA) Film Grain: On

Advanced

Upscaling: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 FSR2 Quality Mode: Balanced

Balanced Mesh Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filter Quality: Medium

These settings will provide decent quality and detail to ensure an immersive experience while playing the Callisto Protocol. It is recommended that you update your graphics driver to the latest version from the graphics card manufacturer's website for optimal performance.

Players interested in getting the best performance can lower the settings even further for better framerates and a smoother experience.

The Callisto Protocol system requirements

The system requirements of The Callisto Protocol are not particularly demanding, and most gaming computers from the last seven years should be able to run the game without any problems. The system requirements to run the game are as follows:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700

AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

The Callisto Protocol is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

