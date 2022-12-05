The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The Callisto Protocol is the latest entry in the action horror genre and one of the most anticipated games of the year. It was developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton, the developer and publisher of the famous PUBG: Battlegrounds.
The Callisto Protocol has detailed visuals, and the game is quite demanding on resources. The Nvidia GTX 1650 was released as an entry-level GPU by Nvidia in the 16 series lineup for 1080p gaming. With some tweaks, the card can handle most AAA games to date at 1080p on medium settings.
Players who own the Nvidia GTX 1650 will want to find the best settings that balance performance and quality. This guide will allow your GTX 1650 to run the latest action horror game without any issues.
Optimal settings to run The Callisto Protocol on the Nvidia GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 is still a relatively powerful entry-level card for modern AAA games, and it proves itself by providing decent framerates without too many compromises in The Callisto Protocol. The game can be enjoyed with smooth framerates and decent visuals using the settings below:
General
- VSync: Off
- Framerate Limit: Unlimited
- DirectX: 11
Display
- Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Monitor's maximum supported resolution (1920 x 1080 recommended)
- HDR: Disabled
Lighting
- Lighting Quality: Standard
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Volumetrics Quality: Medium
- Particles Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: Enabled
- Physical Refractions: Enabled
Effects
- Depth Of Field: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)
- Film Grain: On
Advanced
- Upscaling: AMD FSR 2
- FSR2 Quality Mode: Balanced
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Texture Filter Quality: Medium
These settings will provide decent quality and detail to ensure an immersive experience while playing the Callisto Protocol. It is recommended that you update your graphics driver to the latest version from the graphics card manufacturer's website for optimal performance.
Players interested in getting the best performance can lower the settings even further for better framerates and a smoother experience.
The Callisto Protocol system requirements
The system requirements of The Callisto Protocol are not particularly demanding, and most gaming computers from the last seven years should be able to run the game without any problems. The system requirements to run the game are as follows:
Minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
The Callisto Protocol is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.