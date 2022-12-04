Fact Check: Can you skip cutscenes in The Callisto Protocol?

In Striking Distance Studios’ latest survival horror video game, The Callisto Protocol, players play the role of inmate Jacob Lee, as they look to keep him alive against hordes of enemies.

The setting is Black Iron Prison on the moon, where the main goal is to explore the prison and help Jacob survive until he reaches the end game.

There is a fair amount of narrative content in the title, with many cutscenes exploring the various other characters in the game. However, if you are playing The Callisto Protocol for the second time and looking to speed-run the title to Platinum, you may wonder if the long cutscenes in the game are skippable.

Unfortunately, they are not, and there is no way you can skip past all the cutscenes that the game will throw at you from time to time. So if you want to go down the completionist route and earn all the trophies that The Callisto Protocol offers, then you will have to sit through this unskippable content every single time.

The Callisto Protocol does not have skippable cutscenes

Hence, if you are playing The Callisto Protocol for the second time to complete your trophy collection, you will not be able to skip the cutscenes as all of these cutscenes take place in real-time. This means that the entirety of the game, as well as its narrative, is divided into several real-time scenes with controllable gameplay elements in between.

This goes in tandem with other horror-survival games, like Dead Space, from which The Callisto Protocol draws heavy inspiration. Like Dead Space, Striking Distance Studios’ latest entry does not have a loading screen when transitioning from one chapter to the next.

Fortunately, the unskippable cutscenes are also not that long, so you can sit through them if you want to go for multiple runs in the title.

However, it’s still a rather disappointing fact to digest for many in the community, as it’s pretty odd nowadays for a AAA game not to have skippable scenes. It can get quite annoying for many during their multiple playthroughs and put off completionists just looking to platinum the title.

Hopefully, Striking Games Studios might look to introduce a cutscene skip feature in future updates, especially when its upcoming Battle pass and DLC Expansion update goes live.

Poll : 0 votes