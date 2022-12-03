The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game spearheaded by Glen Schofield and set to be a spiritual successor to the iconic Dead Space series. The game was published by Krafton and was initially planned to be a part of the PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) extended universe before being ultimately set up as an independent story.

Despite the game not being related to the PUBG universe, a small Easter egg has been discovered recently that references the battle royale game.

Redditor u/agent007AW finds a PUBG Easter egg in The Callisto Protocol

As detailed in the image posted by Redditor u/agent007AW, the protagonist Jacob Lee can be seen inside a storage room aiming his gun at the bench in front of him, illuminating a curious set of tools.

Directly in focus is the iconic PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds helmet as depicted in the game’s cover art, albeit in a more dilapidated state than it would usually be in the battle royale game.

This Easter egg is a direct nod to PUBG and is to be expected since Krafton is the publisher of both The Callisto Protocol and PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds.

Glen A. Schofield @GlenSchofield FYI @CallistoTheGame is its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, &we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe. FYI @CallistoTheGame is its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, &we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe.

The Easter egg surprised players as many were expecting the game to have zero references to the popular battle royale title. However, director Glen Schofield has already gone on record to state that the game would have "little surprises" for fans of PUBG, and The Callisto Protocol likely has more Easter eggs and references waiting to be unearthed.

What is PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds?

PUBG is a very popular battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Studios, a subsidiary of Krafton. The game has several ports on both PC and console, along with incredibly popular mobile versions for Android and iOS.

Released on December 20, 2017, the game has established a dedicated community, earning several accolades and nominations along the way.

The game can be described as a player versus player shooter, where up to a hundred players fight against each other in a grand battle royale, set up against a timer and a shrinking map zone. The last player or team left standing is declared the winner.

What is The Callisto Protocol?

The Callisto Protocol is the debut title of Striking Distance Studios, created by the founders of the Dead Space series. The game was developed for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC and was released worldwide on December 2, 2022.

The Callisto Protocol is a single-player, campaign-driven game with a heavy focus on science fiction horror sprinkled with a generous amount of gore. The title takes place in the year 2320, and the story is told from the perspective of Jacob Lee as he tries to escape the Black Iron prison in Callisto while battling monstrous abominations. The prison is thrown into chaos when a biological outbreak occurs, and Jacob tries to figure out the truth behind the events.

