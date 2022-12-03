The Callisto Protocol “Retro Prisoner Skin not showing up” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Since its recent official launch, The Callisto Protocol has suffered from a fair number of performance issues. Players across all the supported platforms of PC, PlayStation, and Xbox have been reporting severe lag, stuttering, and game crashes, negatively affecting fans' gaming experience.

While most of the issues affect in-game performance, there are a few bugs that prevent players from equipping certain skins on Jacob, the game's protagonist.

The Callisto Protocol @CallistoTheGame We’re aware that some users are experiencing stuttering issues on the PC. We’ve got a patch that will be available in a few hours to improve performance, with a number of additional updates on the way. We’re aware that some users are experiencing stuttering issues on the PC. We’ve got a patch that will be available in a few hours to improve performance, with a number of additional updates on the way.

The “Retro Prisoner Skin not showing up” error is one such issue, where players are not able to find this particular cosmetic in their inventory even though they pre-purchased the game or acquired the Day One, Digital Deluxe, or the Collector's Edition.

This skin is exclusively available in these editions of the title, and many are unable to access this cosmetic even after purchasing it. Unfortunately, there's no permanent solution to the problem just yet, but today’s guide will go over some of the temporary workarounds that you can use to potentially solve the “Retro Prisoner Skin not showing up” error in The Callisto Protocol.

Fixing the “Retro Prisoner Skin not showing up” error in The Callisto Protocol

As mentioned before, there is currently no permanent fix for the “Retro Prisoner Skin not showing up” error in The Callisto Protocol. Nevertheless, listed below are a few temporary workarounds that could possibly resolve this issue:

1) Check the game edition

It’s important to verify the edition of The Callisto Protocol that's installed on your system. Considering that the Retro Prisoner skin for Jacob is exclusive as a pre-order bonus, it can only be acquired in specific versions of the game.

Therefore, you will need to check the game version that's installed. The Standard Edition will not have the cosmetic, and you will not be able to find it anywhere in your inventory.

2) Restarting the game

If you have installed the correct edition of the game but you're still unable to gain access to this skin, you can try restarting the title. Sometimes, a clean restart can resolve such issues. Many within the community have been able to obtain the Retro Prisoner skin and equip it on Jacob after restarting the game on their platform.

3) Scanning and verifying files

PC players have the ability to scan and verify the game's files present in the installation directory. It's likely that a file may have gotten corrupted, which prevents players from finding this skin in their inventory.

Using the Steam and Epic Games clients, they should be able to select the game, right-click on the game icon to access the Settings menu, and then select “Scan and repair.” This initiates a process that will scan all the files in the directory and automatically replace any corrupted ones.

4) Wait for a patch

Since many players seem to be having the “Retro Prisoner Skin not showing up” error in The Callisto Protocol, it’s likely that the developers, Striking Distance Studios, will release a patch shortly to fix this exclusive issue.

Furthermore, an official patch will potentially address and resolve various other performance issues that the game's facing.

