Where was Five Nights at Freddy’s shot? Filming locations explored 

Blumhouse Productions’ upcoming horror flick Five Nights at Freddy’s has been scheduled to release in theatres and, simultaneously, on Peacock on October 27, 2023. The movie is based on the popular video game of the same name. The franchise’s creator, Scott Cawthon, has worked on the movie adaptation as a co-writer.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has been filmed in and around New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A., and has been directed and co-written by Emma Tammi. It will be distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures. The official synopsis of the movie by Blumhouse reads,

"The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through."

The recently released trailer shows Josh Hutcherson playing Mike Schmidt, Matthew Lillard as William Afton, and Elizabeth Lail taking the role of Vanessa Monroe.

Five Nights at Freddy’s sets the eerie atmosphere with its unique filming locations

After a delay of years, Five Nights at Freddy’s began filming on February 1, 2023, and wrapped up by April 3, 2023. Due to issues with the script, the filming went through breaks. However, the eerie set-up of the film has been primarily shot all over New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A., and its surrounding locations.

A still of The Freddy Frazbear's Pizza Place (Image via Universal Pictures)

Five Nights at Freddy’s began filming under the name of Bad Cupcakes. The locations for the shoot include Covington, Laplace, Terrytown, Oakwood Center, Chalmette, and Metairie.

Lyn Moncrief, the cinematographer, has captured the ominous ambiance of the game through dilapidated set locations. Major portions of the film have been shot in Atlanta, Jekyll Island, and Macon. The production team set up camp in Chalmette in February and shot the pizzeria scenes in a set constructed in an empty parking lot.

The crew shot inside a public mall at Laplace and covered crucial work with the animatronics at Laplace and Terrytown. Covington offered great sceneries for visual relief. Additionally, Oakwood Centre gave the crew a few shots of civilization. The crew shot a few scary sequences in and around Metairie owing to the ancient murals around the town.

However, there is no Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza in real life. The creators of the Five Nights at Freddy's - Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback, wrote an imaginary fun pizzeria inspired by Chuck. E Cheese and ShowBiz.

More on Five Nights at Freddy's

The cast for the upcoming Blumhouse horror movie features Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard, among others. Blumhouse revealed the first look for Five Nights at Freddy's on Instagram in April, giving gamers and cinephiles worldwide something to look forward to.

The film has been produced by Beatriz Sequeira (The Amazing Spider-Man), Christopher H. Warner (Halloween Ends), Russell Binder (Creepshow), and Scott Cawthon, who is also the co-writer and creator of the video game franchise.

Watch Five Nights at Freddy's as it brings out a different side of Louisiana when it releases on October 27, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes