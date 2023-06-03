How does Ms. Marvel die in Amazing Spider-Man #26? Exploring details and the fan reaction to her death

Amazing Spider-Man #26 finally hit stores and brought forward one of the most controversial decisions that might have been made in the web-slingers history. Written by Zeb Wells with art by John Romita Jr., the issue sees Rabin enter the main Marvel 616 universe and also features the highly-discussed death of Ms. Marvel.
Ms. Marvel's death in Amazing Spider-Man #26 has caused a huge uproar among fans. With her death coming right out of the left field and fans not being happy about it, they are letting their feelings be known about this decision online. However, before diving into their reaction, fans are eager to explore how Kamala Khan bites the bullet in Amazing Spider-Man #26.
Ms. Marvel shapeshifts as Mary Jane and gets stabbed by Rabin in Amazing Spider-Man #26
Issue 26 of Amazing Spider-Man puts fans right into the action of what's happening. Rabbin is entering the mainline Marvel Earth-616 and is demanding a sacrifice of Mary Jane who has her ties with Paul. It's pretty much a resolution of what the entire comic series has been building up to and gives us huge answers behind Paul and MJ's relationship as well.
In a previous issue of Amazing Spider-Man, it is revealed that MJ was trapped with Paul in another universe. Over here, she would fall in love with him and raise two children that were orphaned. However, since time worked differently here, Peter would arrive again in their universe to save MJ, only to realize that he was too late and lost her completely.
Now, fast forward to real-time, and fans see Rabin demanding MJ's sacrifice so he can achieve complete strength. In order to save her, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel too joins the fight. Kamala was previously established to be working for Norman Osborn so that she could keep tabs on him.
On Spider-Man's orders, Kamala makes sure to keep MJ safe while he battles Rabin and the Fantastic Four help him out. They help him defeat the huge monster terrifying New York. The comic also reveals that the children MJ and Paul have been caring for are simply illusions created to make sure MJ has a connection to Paul. Since that connection has been established, Rabin kills off the illusions and makes the children disappear.
During the climax of the comic, fans see Ms. Marvel shapeshift as MJ to confuse Rabin and is stabbed by him ensuring that MJ lives. Unfortunately, Rabin's mission remains unaccomplished and he disappears as it was not MJ he killed. This sends Peter into a shock as he thinks it's MJ who has died, but Kamala shapeshifts back into her original form and dies in Peter's arms as he mourns her loss.
This one decision, however, has caused a huge uproar among fans who are angry over the fact that Ms. Marvel died in a Spider-Man book and not her own.
Fans angry over the death of Kamala Khan in Amazing Spider-Man #26
Kamala Khan is easily one of Marvel's most rising and popular characters right now. Having had a show debut last year and her appearing in the upcoming The Marvels as well this November, fans are angry that she was killed off right at the peak of her popularity.
Fans have primarily taken an issue with the fact that Ms. Marvel was killed off just so they could prop up Peter Parker's story. The decision to kill her off is being called "unnecessary" by many. Fans are also calling for a boycott of the comic and urging others to read different Spider-Man stories. Fans have had some extreme reactions to Ms. Marvel's death in Amazing Spider-Man #26.
There is no doubt that the entire recent run of Amazing Spider-Man from Zeb Wells has been controversial. However, #26 might have just taken the cake when it comes to there being an uproar among the fans.
A follow-up comic titled Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel is also scheduled to release on July 12, 2023. This will deal with the aftermath of her death, so fans will have to wait until then just to see what happens.
Amazing Spider-Man #26 is available for purchase in stores and online now.