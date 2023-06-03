How does Ms. Marvel die in Amazing Spider-Man #26? Exploring details and the fan reaction to her death

Amazing Spider-Man #26 finally hit stores and brought forward one of the most controversial decisions that might have been made in the web-slingers history. Written by Zeb Wells with art by John Romita Jr., the issue sees Rabin enter the main Marvel 616 universe and also features the highly-discussed death of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel's death in Amazing Spider-Man #26 has caused a huge uproar among fans. With her death coming right out of the left field and fans not being happy about it, they are letting their feelings be known about this decision online. However, before diving into their reaction, fans are eager to explore how Kamala Khan bites the bullet in Amazing Spider-Man #26.

Ms. Marvel shapeshifts as Mary Jane and gets stabbed by Rabin in Amazing Spider-Man #26

Cover for Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Issue 26 of Amazing Spider-Man puts fans right into the action of what's happening. Rabbin is entering the mainline Marvel Earth-616 and is demanding a sacrifice of Mary Jane who has her ties with Paul. It's pretty much a resolution of what the entire comic series has been building up to and gives us huge answers behind Paul and MJ's relationship as well.

In a previous issue of Amazing Spider-Man, it is revealed that MJ was trapped with Paul in another universe. Over here, she would fall in love with him and raise two children that were orphaned. However, since time worked differently here, Peter would arrive again in their universe to save MJ, only to realize that he was too late and lost her completely.

"MJ" getting stabbed by Rabin (Image via Marvel Comics)

Now, fast forward to real-time, and fans see Rabin demanding MJ's sacrifice so he can achieve complete strength. In order to save her, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel too joins the fight. Kamala was previously established to be working for Norman Osborn so that she could keep tabs on him.

On Spider-Man's orders, Kamala makes sure to keep MJ safe while he battles Rabin and the Fantastic Four help him out. They help him defeat the huge monster terrifying New York. The comic also reveals that the children MJ and Paul have been caring for are simply illusions created to make sure MJ has a connection to Paul. Since that connection has been established, Rabin kills off the illusions and makes the children disappear.

Peter finding out that Kamala has been stabbed (Image via Marvel Comics)

During the climax of the comic, fans see Ms. Marvel shapeshift as MJ to confuse Rabin and is stabbed by him ensuring that MJ lives. Unfortunately, Rabin's mission remains unaccomplished and he disappears as it was not MJ he killed. This sends Peter into a shock as he thinks it's MJ who has died, but Kamala shapeshifts back into her original form and dies in Peter's arms as he mourns her loss.

This one decision, however, has caused a huge uproar among fans who are angry over the fact that Ms. Marvel died in a Spider-Man book and not her own.

Fans angry over the death of Kamala Khan in Amazing Spider-Man #26

Kamala Khan succumbs to her wounds in Peter's hands (Image via Marvel Comics)

Kamala Khan is easily one of Marvel's most rising and popular characters right now. Having had a show debut last year and her appearing in the upcoming The Marvels as well this November, fans are angry that she was killed off right at the peak of her popularity.

Fans have primarily taken an issue with the fact that Ms. Marvel was killed off just so they could prop up Peter Parker's story. The decision to kill her off is being called "unnecessary" by many. Fans are also calling for a boycott of the comic and urging others to read different Spider-Man stories. Fans have had some extreme reactions to Ms. Marvel's death in Amazing Spider-Man #26.

Robert MacQuarrie @RDMacQ It is just *ASTONISHING* that one of the *WORST* Spider-Man comics ever comes out the same week as what appears to be one of the *greatest* Spider-Man movies of all time.



Truly a staggering gulf of in terms of quality. It is just *ASTONISHING* that one of the *WORST* Spider-Man comics ever comes out the same week as what appears to be one of the *greatest* Spider-Man movies of all time. Truly a staggering gulf of in terms of quality. https://t.co/1TuZvGbgz4

Pierre Chanliau @Pierre_Chanliau



Thanks to THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, all the leads of THE MARVELS, which includes Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, have now all been fridged, one way or another, in the comics.



I just can't with this, haha. Oh, wow, I just realized something.Thanks to THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, all the leads of THE MARVELS, which includes Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, have now all been fridged, one way or another, in the comics.I just can't with this, haha. Oh, wow, I just realized something.Thanks to THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, all the leads of THE MARVELS, which includes Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, have now all been fridged, one way or another, in the comics.I just can't with this, haha. 💀 https://t.co/pHPEF9tr1S

saltiest @comicsaltiest so now we know the only reason why zeb wells used kamala khan in his run - he needed an obscure shapeshifter (since shapeshifting is a rarely used ms marvel power) just so he could deliver a gotcha! re: mj’s death - only for bleeding cool to reveal his gotcha days early so now we know the only reason why zeb wells used kamala khan in his run - he needed an obscure shapeshifter (since shapeshifting is a rarely used ms marvel power) just so he could deliver a gotcha! re: mj’s death - only for bleeding cool to reveal his gotcha days early 💀 https://t.co/UJbLWNl5Ed

aimée dangerously 🇮🇪 🏳️‍🌈 @sapphyreblayze Anyways, having Kamala Khan die by shapeshifting into a white woman (something she specifically stopped doing after her original arc) and then having her last words be her asking for a white man she barely knows approval is a special kind of evil I don't feel qualified to unpack. Anyways, having Kamala Khan die by shapeshifting into a white woman (something she specifically stopped doing after her original arc) and then having her last words be her asking for a white man she barely knows approval is a special kind of evil I don't feel qualified to unpack.

isa andor @jyndjarin kamala khan was the first marvel comics character that i related to and made me feel seen. i can’t believe they just took her away from me 3 months before her 10th year anniversary kamala khan was the first marvel comics character that i related to and made me feel seen. i can’t believe they just took her away from me 3 months before her 10th year anniversary https://t.co/jBtoLggzPN

Gasterthemaster @Eda_is_Bae Evan Von Doom 💀 @EvanReadsComics

twitter.com/AIPTcomics/sta… I'm done talking about it, but we should be listening to voices from the communities that are related to Kamala Khan. The character was made to represent them, so let's listen to what they have to say instead of men who don't even believe in "fridging". I'm done talking about it, but we should be listening to voices from the communities that are related to Kamala Khan. The character was made to represent them, so let's listen to what they have to say instead of men who don't even believe in "fridging".twitter.com/AIPTcomics/sta… Y'know I always had a bit of a conspiracy theory for why Kamala Khan ended up dying, and the theory is this: The current editors of Marvel are scared of Kamala Khan replacing Peter Parker as the "relatable superhero." twitter.com/EvanReadsComic… Y'know I always had a bit of a conspiracy theory for why Kamala Khan ended up dying, and the theory is this: The current editors of Marvel are scared of Kamala Khan replacing Peter Parker as the "relatable superhero." twitter.com/EvanReadsComic…

There is no doubt that the entire recent run of Amazing Spider-Man from Zeb Wells has been controversial. However, #26 might have just taken the cake when it comes to there being an uproar among the fans.

A follow-up comic titled Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel is also scheduled to release on July 12, 2023. This will deal with the aftermath of her death, so fans will have to wait until then just to see what happens.

Amazing Spider-Man #26 is available for purchase in stores and online now.

