Marvel confirms the death of Ms. Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man #26; Fans criticize the decision

To say that Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man run has been controversial would be an understatement. And now, things are set to become even more chaotic as Marvel has confirmed that Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, is set to be killed off in the next issue of the upcoming comic series.
The information was revealed on Tuesday, May 16, when details from Amazing Spider-Man #26 leaked on the internet. This probably caused Marvel to jump the gun and officially confirm the information. However, fan reaction to this hasn't been good at all.
Kamala Khan's death confirmed for Amazing Spider-Man #26
You heard it right, Zeb Wells and the team are all set to make Kamala Khan go out in a heroic sacrifice. The information apparently leaked onto the web on May 16, 2023, quickly prompting Marvel to confirm that Kamala's death will be featured in the 26th issue of Amazing Spider-Man.
Kamala has been a huge part of the current Zeb Wells run, where she has been interning at Oscorp and keeping an eye on Norman Osborn. However, it looks like it will all lead up to her having to save the day in the end, and it will call for a heavy sacrifice. How she dies is still a mystery, so we will have to wait until May 31 to find out what exactly happens when the issue finally hits stores.
Kamala's death will be further explored in the one-shot comic Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel, which was also officially revealed by Marvel. The comic will explore just how big of an impact her death had and will feature characters like Wolverine, Captain America, and more from the Marvel Pantheon.
It will be written by G Willow Wilson, Mark Wait, and Saladin Ahmed, with art done by Humberto Ramos, Takeshi Miyazawa, and Andrea Di Vito. The one-shot comic will go on sale on July 12, 2023.
Unfortunately, the reaction to this revelation has upset fans, who are heavily criticizing the writing team for the decision.
Fans threaten to boycott the remaining Amazing Spider-Man issues over Kamala's death
Amazing Spider-Man has been known for its divisive take on Peter Parker. Ever since its first issue, where it was revealed that Peter and MJ had broken up and the latter was romantically involved with a new character called Paul, fans have been critical of the Zeb Wells-written comic book.
With Kamala Khan's upcoming death, there has been an uproar among fans who have heavily criticized Marvel's decision. The biggest criticism online is that Kamala Khan's death isn't even featured in her own book. Rather it's happening in a Spider-Man comic, which has many fans up in arms about the decision.
This also just comes a few months before The Marvels' release that will feature the character on the big screen. Fans are showcasing their displeasure online and are calling for a boycott of the comic book. Here are just some of the reactions:
With the introduction of Paul and plot threads that still haven't been explained properly a year later, fans of Spider-Man are understandably frustrated.
However Ms. Marvel's death might be showcased, there is definitely going to be some massive division in the comic book fandom when Amazing Spider-Man #26 hits stores on May 31, 2023.