Marvel confirms the death of Ms. Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man #26; Fans criticize the decision

To say that Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man run has been controversial would be an understatement. And now, things are set to become even more chaotic as Marvel has confirmed that Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, is set to be killed off in the next issue of the upcoming comic series.

The information was revealed on Tuesday, May 16, when details from Amazing Spider-Man #26 leaked on the internet. This probably caused Marvel to jump the gun and officially confirm the information. However, fan reaction to this hasn't been good at all.

Kamala Khan's death confirmed for Amazing Spider-Man #26

Read more here: It's the heroic sacrifice no one expected. The #MarvelComics Universe mourns its fallen friend in a special one-shot this July.Read more here: bit.ly/3MdVAmo It's the heroic sacrifice no one expected. The #MarvelComics Universe mourns its fallen friend in a special one-shot this July. Read more here: bit.ly/3MdVAmo https://t.co/XigoWBC6hW

You heard it right, Zeb Wells and the team are all set to make Kamala Khan go out in a heroic sacrifice. The information apparently leaked onto the web on May 16, 2023, quickly prompting Marvel to confirm that Kamala's death will be featured in the 26th issue of Amazing Spider-Man.

Kamala has been a huge part of the current Zeb Wells run, where she has been interning at Oscorp and keeping an eye on Norman Osborn. However, it looks like it will all lead up to her having to save the day in the end, and it will call for a heavy sacrifice. How she dies is still a mystery, so we will have to wait until May 31 to find out what exactly happens when the issue finally hits stores.

Kamala's death will be further explored in the one-shot comic Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel, which was also officially revealed by Marvel. The comic will explore just how big of an impact her death had and will feature characters like Wolverine, Captain America, and more from the Marvel Pantheon.

It will be written by G Willow Wilson, Mark Wait, and Saladin Ahmed, with art done by Humberto Ramos, Takeshi Miyazawa, and Andrea Di Vito. The one-shot comic will go on sale on July 12, 2023.

Unfortunately, the reaction to this revelation has upset fans, who are heavily criticizing the writing team for the decision.

Fans threaten to boycott the remaining Amazing Spider-Man issues over Kamala's death

Artwork from Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man has been known for its divisive take on Peter Parker. Ever since its first issue, where it was revealed that Peter and MJ had broken up and the latter was romantically involved with a new character called Paul, fans have been critical of the Zeb Wells-written comic book.

With Kamala Khan's upcoming death, there has been an uproar among fans who have heavily criticized Marvel's decision. The biggest criticism online is that Kamala Khan's death isn't even featured in her own book. Rather it's happening in a Spider-Man comic, which has many fans up in arms about the decision.

This also just comes a few months before The Marvels' release that will feature the character on the big screen. Fans are showcasing their displeasure online and are calling for a boycott of the comic book. Here are just some of the reactions:

Lukas Too Much Music @Lukas2MuchMusic After seeing the spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man 26, I suggest everyone boycott ASM until we get a writer and editorial team that cares about the character and respect other people's creations. #boycottASM After seeing the spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man 26, I suggest everyone boycott ASM until we get a writer and editorial team that cares about the character and respect other people's creations. #boycottASM

Also if I hate starting the day of angry, but seriously, people should Boycott the current Amazing Spider-man Comics due to the racist & sexist nature of the current Spider-Man writer and editorial team!Also if @Marvel had any sense they'd fire them all ASAP!! And start over! I hate starting the day of angry, but seriously, people should Boycott the current Amazing Spider-man Comics due to the racist & sexist nature of the current Spider-Man writer and editorial team!Also if @Marvel had any sense they'd fire them all ASAP!! And start over!

Younis @younityyy I need to hear Iman Vellani’s thoughts on what just happened to Ms. Marvel in the comics lol I need to hear Iman Vellani’s thoughts on what just happened to Ms. Marvel in the comics lol

Tamala Khan @TamTV_ A white male American comic book writer has killed off a Brown female Muslim character in a white character centered comic book for... No real good reason outside of a Fridged trope.



He killed Ms Marvel Kamala Khan to motivate Peter Parker Spider-Man. A white male American comic book writer has killed off a Brown female Muslim character in a white character centered comic book for... No real good reason outside of a Fridged trope.He killed Ms Marvel Kamala Khan to motivate Peter Parker Spider-Man. https://t.co/TN3kXYKWkn

King Greek @KingGreeklll Zeb Wells honestly has done a horrible job with this run of Spider-Man and people are confused as to why he's catching hate. WHY IS MS. MARVEL DEAD IN SPIDEY COMICS OF ALL PLACES?! Watch they use this as a Excuse to bring her back as Mutant to line up with the MCU Zeb Wells honestly has done a horrible job with this run of Spider-Man and people are confused as to why he's catching hate. WHY IS MS. MARVEL DEAD IN SPIDEY COMICS OF ALL PLACES?! Watch they use this as a Excuse to bring her back as Mutant to line up with the MCU https://t.co/bl5tqD6xjV

The Green Kasey @RawbertBeef I’m not even a huge Ms. Marvel fan and I’m pissed I’m not even a huge Ms. Marvel fan and I’m pissed

Thanos Jones, Conjuror of Cheap Tricks @Reverend_Thanos Ms. Marvel’s death should not center Peter Parker’s grief/guilt. She should not be a fridge character. Her inevitable return should not happen until well after The Marvels is out of theaters. This is about as bad as Jason Todd’s death. Ms. Marvel’s death should not center Peter Parker’s grief/guilt. She should not be a fridge character. Her inevitable return should not happen until well after The Marvels is out of theaters. This is about as bad as Jason Todd’s death. https://t.co/KcN4v5hu7x

With the introduction of Paul and plot threads that still haven't been explained properly a year later, fans of Spider-Man are understandably frustrated.

However Ms. Marvel's death might be showcased, there is definitely going to be some massive division in the comic book fandom when Amazing Spider-Man #26 hits stores on May 31, 2023.

