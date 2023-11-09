How much money did Five Nights at Freddy's make? Box office numbers explored

Five Nights at Freddy's premiered on October 27, 2023, and is already on its way to becoming one of the most successful horror movies of all time. Based on the video game series and franchise of the same name created by Scott Cawthon, the supernatural horror film has become a huge box office hit domestically as well as around the world.

As reported by many publications, Five Nights at Freddy's has already earned a whopping $113 million at the domestic box office, making it the highest-grossing horror film of the year.

This is an exceptional achievement because 2023 has been a year full of big hits like Talk to Me and Scream VI. Moreover, these numbers are just a reflection of the first two weeks of the film, which will likely go up much more in the coming days.

FNAF stars Josh Hutcherson as a troubled security guard who accepts a night-time job at an abandoned family entertainment center, following the lore of the video game.

How much did Five Nights at Freddy's make around the world?

Expand Tweet

Five Nights at Freddy's was one of the fastest movies to reach the $100 million threshold, making it the most successful horror film of the year.

With a domestic earning of $113 million at the domestic box office, the film has also managed to grab $215 million worldwide in its first two weeks, making it a standout in the genre. Moreover, as the movie is still running in theaters, the numbers are expected to go up drastically.

This comes as a sharp contrast to FNAF's critical reviews, which have indicated a strong negative response. The Rotten Tomatoes score for the film currently stands at 30%.

Why is Five Nights at Freddy's such a huge success?

FNAF began as a one-man project by Scott Cawthon in 2014. Cawthon has since then crafted an entire franchise, with the film as a cherry on top. Moreover, the film has a PG-13 rating, which allows more people from the younger age group, who are generally not allowed in horror films. This increases the audience base for theaters as well.

With the existing popularity of the franchise, fans can also expect more films in the FNAF series, possibly expanding the series.

Has there been an announcement of Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

Expand Tweet

So far, there have been no announcements of a FNAF 2, but with the popularity of the film, which has already grossed over $100, fans can expect a sequel announcement soon enough.

Moreover, Bloomhouse is known for its sequels, with M3GAN, The Exorcist: Believer, and The Black Phone all planning for more sequels.

FNAF's digital release date or OTT releases have not yet been disclosed, with January 2024 looking like the most probable option.

Five Nights at Freddy's is currently playing in theatres.