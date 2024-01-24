"He thinks he's Duke Dennis now" - Kai Cenat showing off his $50,000 grills leaves fans in splits

On January 24, 2024, Twitch sensation Kai Cenat surprised fans by wearing diamond-studded teeth grills live on stream. During the starting moments of the broadcast, Cenat kept his mouth covered, leaving his Twitch chat puzzled. After building up to the moment, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner counted down from 10 to reveal the new piece of jewelry for the first time.

Numerous clips featuring Cenat and his teeth grills went viral on X, eliciting responses from hundreds of netizens. X user @Self_Lover_Boy made a lighthearted remark, writing:

"He thinks he's Duke Dennis now (skull emoji)."

"Going to be smiling all stream now" - Kai Cenat showing off his teeth grills worth $50,000 has fans in stitches

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch's biggest content creators, currently ranked as the third most popular streamer on the platform. His energetic persona has earned him over 8.7 million followers on Twitch. Cenat has collaborated with several celebrities on his channel, including Lil Baby, Blueface, 21 Savage, and Drake, among others.

On January 24, 2024, the New Yorker stunned fans by donning teeth grills worth $50,000. Here's a snapshot from his broadcast:

Twitch star shows off his $50,000 teeth grills during a livestream on January 24, 2023 (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

During the same livestream, Cenat took the opportunity to video-call Ice Spice to showcase his latest piece of jewelry. The American rapper commented on the 22-year-old's grills, saying:

"Let me see. That's real? (The Twitch streamer says, 'Yeah, I just got some grills, yeah.') Oh, s**t! I'm liking that. It's different. I'm going to give it a (rating of) 10."

After hearing that the musician rated his grills a "10," Cenat exclaimed in delight, saying:

"You're liking it? I appreciate you. I got diamond on them. (Ice Spice rates it 10/10) Deada*s?! All right. I appreciate you."

As mentioned earlier, numerous fans have commented on the viral moment, with X user @lachie000 writing:

Another community member wrote that the Twitch streamer will continue to smile because of his new grills:

"(He) is going to be smiling all stream now."

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

In addition to being a renowned Just Chatting and IRL streamer, Kai Cenat is also an avid gamer. He has played over 175 games on his channel, including GTA 5, Fortnite, Minecraft, the NBA 2K series, and Call of Duty.