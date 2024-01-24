"If motherf**kers want to take my life..." - Adin Ross claims someone put a bounty on his head

Kick streamer Adin Ross has once again captured the internet's attention after making some shocking claims. During a livestream on January 24, 2024, Ross expressed a desire to get permission from his lawyer to "expose everything." The Florida native then suggested that someone put "money on his head."

He said:

"...I want to take permission from my lawyer (and) I'm exposing everything. I don't give a flying f**k anymore! Come and get me. If you want to put money on my head, you're going to get a refund. Yo, I'm not going to lie - even if you do put money on my head, let's be honest bro, I'll go ten times harder."

Talking about his wealth, the 23-year-old added:

"I'm rich! I'm richer than you! Trying to put money on my head, it's going to be way worse. So, I'm going to say it, bro. It's not cringe, it's real s**t! And if motherf**kers want to take my life... motherf**kers will know who took my life. And, I must say right now - I'll come back ten times harder!"

"Streamers beefing in 2024 as rappers beefed in the '90s" - Fans react to Adin Ross saying someone allegedly put a bounty on his head

Hailing from Boca Raton, Florida, Adin Ross is among the most prominent streamers on Kick and is best known for his Just Chatting, IRL, and gambling content. Ross is widely regarded as a contentious personality, having made headlines for partaking in controversial antics during his broadcast.

On January 23, 2024, the former Twitch streamer left the community stunned by revealing that he was being sued by two people close to him for "money and greed."

Here's what he said on the livestream:

"I got two people that I used to call my brothers and family, that are currently trying to sue me right now and s**t. So, you know who you guys are and s**t. I'm going to just say - good luck. Good luck to you guys in court. Good luck! It's sad that money and greed gets in the way of relationships nowadays when I would do anything and I've done everything for motherf**kers. So, it is what it is."

On January 24, 2024, Adin Ross claimed that someone put a bounty on his head. X user @DramaAlert shared the content creator's clip on the platform, with user @Hoodysmokes expressing skepticism about his statements:

One netizen believed that Ross was trying to act "cool":

X user @Damnlag shared their thoughts, writing:

"Streamers beefing in 2024 as rappers beefed in the '90s."

Here are some more comments:

As mentioned earlier, Adin Ross is one of the most popular Kick streamers, and he has gone on to become the face of the Stake-backed platform. At the time of writing, his channel had 899,915 followers.