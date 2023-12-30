How much money did Adin Ross approximately make in 2023?

Kick streamer Adin Ross has established himself as one of the biggest faces of the W/L community by becoming the most followed streamer on the platform, accumulating a staggering 850,000+ followers. This year was huge for Adin as even though he received a permanent ban from Twitch, he signed an exclusive streaming contract with Kick.

The amount of money involved in the contract has not been publicly disclosed. However, it would not be unreasonable to presume that the deal has some equity in Kick included, similar to fellow streamer xQc. Adin Ross has not only amassed a huge fanbase but has also managed to keep it engaged and committed to viewing his content, with over 7.5 million monthly hours watched.

This article will take a look at the numbers from the streamer's Kick career from 2023 and try to approximate the amount of money the streamer made from direct steaming as well as related sources.

Note: Statistical data for this article has been sourced from streamscharts.com and socialblade.com

Tracing Kick streamer Adin Ross' income in 2023

Adin Ross has been involved in content creation since October 2018. Nevertheless, he obtained major media attention in 2020. He could often be seen collaborating with Red-pill proponent Andrew Tate. Eventually, he shifted to streaming exclusively on Twitch.

This was not without hurdles, however, as the streamer would frequently find himself on the receiving end of the ban hammer, racking up a total of eight bans in total before being permanently restricted from Twitch. He can be said to be earning anywhere from $15 million to $40 million.

Adin Ross' Kick Deal

After being kicked indefinitely from Twitch, Adin Ross shifted to streaming exclusively on Kick on February 23, 2023. In an interview with Jake Lucky, Adin Ross revealed that he believed his deal with Kick is a record-breaker and is bigger than Nickmercs, who had a $10 million deal with Kick, as well as Ninja:

"I'll just tell you straight up, I just signed the biggest streaming deal of all time of any creator as far as I know and it feels amazing. I am blessed bro, and now I just wanna take time to capitalize off that and get back to people, get back to people who are in need, and bless the f**k out of everyone I can."

Adin Ross' Kick income

Further, the streamer also benefits from his huge following on Kick and the platform's Creator Program, which involves a generous 95:5 split, heavily leaning toward the content creators. The program involves a base hourly rate to be paid to the streamers. As per Kick streamer RawMontana, the base rate is a minimum of $16 per hour weekly:

We can assume that, according to only the number of monthly hours streamed by Adin in December 2023, which is 175 hours, the streamer earns a minimum monthly total of 175 x 16 = $2,800 monthly minimum.

That said, since the streamer has an astronomical number of hours watched, it would not be wrong to assume that he is earning a significantly higher amount. This is also not including the tips, called "Kicks" that the content creator may get from viewers, which Kick allows streamers to fully take.

Further, the streamer earns 95% of his subscriptions every month, with each Tier 1 sub coming out to be worth $4.99. Since information about Adin's total number of subscribers is not publicly available, we are taking the total of the top ten lifetimes highest subs given to Adin by users and assuming them to be Tier 1 subs: 8,438 x 4.99 x 95% = $40,000 monthly minimum.

Adin's YouTube income

The estimated earnings of Adin through YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Further, he has multiple YouTube channels, including "Adin Live!," "Adin Clips," and "Adin Ross." From his "Adin Live!" channel alone, he is estimated to earn $114,600 to $1.8 million yearly. Moreover, his estimated yearly earnings from "Adin Clips" and "Adin Ross" are $100,300 - $1.6 million and $3,500 - $55,800, respectively.

Adin's properties and expensive items

Adin is also known to have obtained a variety of expensive items and properties in 2023, such as his acquisition of a multi-million dollar warehouse in Miami, which was solely for the purpose of content creation. He also bought an entire floor of his high-end apartment building in order to accommodate his employees, including his "Kick mods, bodyguards, and friends."

He also obtained a variety of expensive items in 2023, such as an Audemars Piguet wristwatch ($99,000) and a Rolls Royce (approx. $350,000)

Albeit his dominance on the streaming platform, Adin Ross continues to be a participant in various controversies involving fellow streamers such as Cheesur, who is a former part of his inner circle, called Stacy Step Bros (SSB). This comes after Cheesur made some comments regarding Adin's girlfriend, Demisux, leading to an argument between him and Cheesur.