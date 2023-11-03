5 expensive things that Adin Ross owns

Adin Ross is a Kick star known for his controversies and unfiltered personality. He initially gained a massive following on Twitch for his hilarious and unpredictable livestreams, which often pushed the boundaries of what is considered acceptable on platforms. His controversies have been so intense, in fact, that he has been completely banned from Twitch for repeated violations of community guidelines.

However, his contentiousness has caused him to ascend in popularity, amassing over 700,000 followers. He is also the most watched streamer on Kick, with over 6.5 million monthly hours watched. His new-found fame has led him into fortune, and he has been spotted purchasing various luxury items.

We will dive into five such expensive items owned by Adin Ross.

5 luxury items owned by Adin Ross

1) Multi-million-dollar content creation warehouse

In March 2023, the Kick creator showcased a multi-million dollar warehouse to his audience while livestreaming. Adin Ross explained to his audience that he had spent millions furnishing the warehouse and making it a hub for creative content, including gaming streams, podcasts, and music videos.

The warehouse, located in Miami, is also set to have a boxing ring made inside of it on one of the floors. He stated that he did not want to let it go to "waste" since he had spent a lot of money on this expensive purchase.

2) Buying an entire floor in a high-end apartment building

Adin Ross certainly seems to treat his team well, with him purchasing an entire floor of his high-end apartment building to accommodate his employees, including "his Kick mods, bodyguards, and friends."

In another tweet shared by user @itscontursii, the streamer can be seen with his two Kick moderators, whom he reportedly helped move into the new housing.

3) Owning 20% of his streamer circle

Adin Ross disclosed a "business secret" when prompted by a user on his stream. The user stated, "N3on owns you", referring to Rangesh "N3ON", who has gained notoriety for being embroiled in controversies of his own.

Adin stated that it was, in fact, him who legally owned "N3ON". That is, he legally had 20% ownership over the revenue of the "Stacey Step Bros," of which N3ON is a part, along with the other members of Adin's inside circle. He stated that he takes 20% of their revenue in exchange for putting them in a "good position."

Many fans called this a "W" business move but called him an "L friend."

4) Rolls-Royce gifted by Kick CEO

Kick's CEO gifted Adin Ross a brand-new luxurious Rolls Royce for his 23rd birthday in October 2023. This comes as no surprise, as Adin is one of the biggest streamers on the platform. The streamer was excited at the sight of the bright white new car, stating that Twitch, the former platform he was associated with, would never do something like this for him:

"Nah, this is different. On my life, this is different. Very different. What the f**k."

In the video, Adin Ross expressed his gratitude towards Kick's CEO for the generous birthday gift. The luxurious Rolls Royce added to the growing list of extravagant possessions owned by Adin and further solidified his status as a financially prolific figure in the streaming industry.

5) Audemars Piguet Wristwatch

Adin Ross also loves owning wristwear with a hefty price tag. The streamer was presented three watches with different price ranges ($100,000, $200,000, and $300,000). He immediately asked which one was worth $300,000 before being told that the watch seller was "just kidding" and their actual price was $99,000, $102,000, and $100,000.

Adin ended up purchasing the $99,000 watch without any hesitation, showcasing his financial ability to purchase any item he really wanted. Further, he stated that he liked the watch because it was more "his style."