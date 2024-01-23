"We're going to go to war" - Adin Ross reveals two people close to him are suing him because of "money and greed," fans speculate

Kick streamer Adin Ross made some startling revelations during a livestream on January 23, 2024. While reviewing posts on his Discord server, the content creator claimed that two people, whom he previously considered "brothers and family," were suing him. While wishing them "good luck" for the court battle, the Florida native stated:

"Someone mentioned in the chat - I got two people that I used to call my brothers and family, that are currently trying to sue me right now and s**t. So, you know who you guys are and s**t. I'm going to just say - good luck. Good luck to you guys in court. Good luck!"

Adin Ross then hinted that the situation arose out of "money and greed":

"It's sad that money and greed gets in the way of relationships nowadays when I would do anything and I've done everything for motherf**kers. So, it is what it is. Best of luck to you. We're going to go to war."

The 23-year-old went on to say that his community, Adin Ross Loyals, was already aware of the information that the two individuals possessed. He added:

"You've got s**t on me, but I've got s**t on you as well. But, the thing is - my chat, my AR Loyals, they already know about this s**t you got on me. So, I don't give a flying f**k! Let's do it. And, I can't wait! Let the games begin. All the truth will come to light, and you guys will figure it out soon. But, best of luck!"

"It's David Stromberg, 100 percent" - Fans speculate who Adin Ross was referring to while talking about two individuals who are suing him

Adin Ross' claims about being sued by two individuals were posted on X earlier today. With numerous fans commenting on the situation, X user @King_Amerrr wrote:

X user @King_Amerrr's comment (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

Several others speculated on who the individuals suing the Kick ambassador could be:

X users speculate who the Kick streamer was possibly talking about (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

Meanwhile, user @WarrenCartman wrote:

"It's David Stromberg, 100 percent, as he was his manager, and even though he spoke to Ant, like, one month ago, I still think he's the other one. Fell out probably thinks he deserved to be paid while he was off or something."

X user @WarrenCartman's comment (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

Here are some more reactions:

During the same livestream, the streamer went on a long tirade against the Kansas City Chiefs, labeling them the "most overrated team ever." Adin Ross also called out Taylor Swift's fanbase, referring to them as "little girls."