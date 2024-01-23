"Most overrated team ever" - Adin Ross rants about the Kansas City Chiefs after losing bet, calls out Taylor Swift's fans

During a livestream on January 23, 2024, Kick star Adin Ross went on a long rant, expressing his displeasure with the Kansas City Chiefs. For context, on January 22, 2024, the Florida native took to his alternate X handle, @AR15thed3mon, to comment on the Buffalo Bills' recent defeat. Readers should note that the content creator bet on the team.

Here's what Ross wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"When you f**k Taylor Swift tonight, I hope she gives you chlamydia and herpes @tkelce. Makes no sense, you knew about the rigged game, that's why you were so relaxed. Lol. I'm not dumb, who misses a wide-open field goal? It's wide open. No defense or blockage. So hurt."

During the Just Catting segment earlier today, Adin Ross stated that he was "sick of getting r*ped" and went on a tirade against the Kansas City Chiefs. He remarked:

"It's just f**king nuts. It's genuinely just f**king nuts... and, I'm sick of this s**t, bro. I'm sick of getting r*ped. By the way, I'm going on my Kansas City Chiefs rant. I don't give a f**k! They are the most overrated team ever, on god! I'm not even joking. The Chiefs are not a good team. They suck! I don't care. They're overrated, they get bailed out on their a*s! I don't care!"

Adin Ross then called out Taylor Swift's fanbase, stating:

"They f**king suck! They are not good! You guys think they are good because they are a mainstream team because of Taylor Swift! Which, by the way, Swifties - if you want to smoke with Adin Loyals, I will gladly sign them up for that. Yeah."

Following Adin Ross' long rant about the Kansas City Chiefs and his reference to Taylor Swift's fan base, the Kick ambassador took note of what his community members said in the live chat room. He responded:

"But, real s**t though, bro. Real s**t! What do you guys mean, GGs? Wait, what do you mean? 'We good.' Why? Why?! Anyways."

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality went on to call Taylor Swift's fans "little girls":

"On god, they're that strong? Okay, but aren't they, like, little girls? Huh, classic chat. You guys are scared over some little girls. I mean, it is what it is, bro. So, why are y'all scared of little girls? I'm not scared of no little girl, the f**k?"

Adin Ross' statements about the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift have generated significant traction in the YouTube Shorts comment section. Here's a snippet of some notable ones:

Adin Ross is a well-known figure in the content creation industry and has been exclusively livestreaming on Kick since 2023. He currently has 898,218 followers on the Stake-backed platform.