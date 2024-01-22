“Hope she gives you chlamydia” - Adin Ross goes off at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after losing $1 million betting on the Buffalo Bills

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross seems to have hit a rough patch over the weekend, as he ended up burning a hole in his pocket with some wayward gambling. The streamer embarked on his most recent gambling adventure during the highly awaited Divisional playoffs matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, his chosen team, the Bills, fell short of securing a spot in the AFC Championship, resulting in him losing money. Subsequently, the streamer shared a rather toxic message directed at the Chief's Travis Kelce and his current girlfriend, Taylor Swift. He wrote:

"When you f**k Taylor Swift tonight, I hope she gives you chlamydia and herpes @tkelce (Travis Kelce)."

"I'm down a million dollars" - Adin Ross claims to have lost over $1 million after failed bets

Adin Ross' penchant for gambling is not a recent development. In fact, he is a co-owner of Kick, a streaming platform that shares ownership with gambling platform Stake.com.

However, the streamer is not limited to just gambling on gaming platforms, he also participates in sports betting. In this weekend's activities, he disclosed additional losses, including a bet on the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis fight, which unfortunately did not go in his favor.

Overall, combining the losses from the NFL Playoff game and the UFC bout, the streamer revealed that he had incurred a staggering loss of over a million dollars.

Adin Ross wrote:

"I'm down a million dollars in the past 24 hours on my life. It's all cause Strickland got robbed. I chased and lost even more (during the Bills vs. Chiefs game). I'm done. How does the Bills miss a field goal that I could make on god?"

What did the fans say?

Adin Ross' rant on X quickly went viral, sparking a multitude of reactions online. Here are some of them:

Speaking of avid gamblers, rapper and part-time Kick streamer Drake also experienced a challenging night in terms of betting outcomes. The Canadian artist placed a massive $700K wager on Sean Strickland. Unfortunately, the results didn't favor him either.