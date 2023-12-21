"Motherf**kers who show me fake love": Adin Ross rants about streamers being "fake snakes," fans speculate he's talking about N3on

Adin Ross’ recent Kick stream included a rant about his fellow streamers being “fake snakes”. Throughout the rant, he doesn’t name anyone in particular, but the clip found its way to X (formerly Twitter). There, fans of the streamer speculated on whether it meant Rangesh “N3on”, a streamer often found connected to Adin. The Kick content creator ranted and raved about people being fake and how, in 2024, he was going to change his outlook and start flexing on people.

While it’s unclear if Adin Ross is actually talking about N3on in this rant, it’s certain that he’s frustrated about people in the streaming community - whether it be fake fans or streamers who pretend to support him.

“Motherf**kers who show me fake love on a daily basis.”

Adin Ross’s recent rant on Kick has fans wondering if N3on is the target

The clip, brought to X (formerly Twitter), occurred in a recent Adin Ross Kick stream. Holding up a watch, the streamer wanted to clarify he wasn’t trying to “flex” on his audience or show off how much money he has. That was aimed at a different audience.

Adin Ross wasn’t frustrated with his audience but appeared to be focused on his fellow streamers. According to him, these other content creators don’t disrespect him openly; they pretend to be on his side but act differently when the cameras aren’t on:

“I was flexing this for these fake snakes motherf**kers, the motherf**kers who I don’t f**k with, the motherf**kers who show me fake love on a daily basis, the motherf**kers that genuinely from the bottom of my heart don’t f**k with me, but they’ll smile, or they’ll act like they f**k with me.”

The streamer’s rant continued, where he talked about how wealthy he was and that it didn’t matter that these supposed fake friends were talking about him in a private setting:

“The motherf**kers that just, in general, like to just, you know? Just s**t on my name and stuff, but it’s cool bro. Just understand that I’m probably one of the most wealthiest streamers ever.”

Whether the target was N3on was a popular topic of discussion. (Image via X.com)

Some netizens felt that while N3on praised Adin Ross publicly, there’s no telling what was actually said off-stream. Others said that even though the two may have a problem with each other, N3on continued to support the controversial streamer no matter what.

Some X.com users asked about what could have caused beef with N3on and Adin Ross in the first place. One reply suggested it was all about view count and popularity in the streaming space, which led to a discussion on botted viewers.

N3on and Adin have a long history with one another as content creators. However, in a recent clip, Adin offered to pay the legal fees of Sam "Samvbond", who got into an altercation with Ragnesh’s girlfriend.