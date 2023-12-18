Adin Ross confronts Drake over not hosting him with 100K viewers after his livestream on Kick

Kick streamer Adin Ross is popular for his gambling and GTA 5 broadcasts. During a recent stream dated December 17, 2023, Adin was seen gambling and hosting e-dating sessions when he received a call from Drake, the singer-songwriter and rapper. The Kick streamer confronted the music artist for not raiding his channel during his stream.

Drake hosted his first stream on Kick, titled "Drake VS Stake," on December 17. The broadcast ended with the rapper hosting and raiding a streamer named "Snoh," and had about 100k viewers. Later that day, on Adin Ross' stream, Drake called him and said that he wasn't going to give him 100k viewers:

"I wasn't about to give you a hundred thousand viewers. Like obviously, you're too lit."

When the Kick streamer asked why he wasn't picked for the raid, Drake quickly changed the topic:

"Why couldn't you raid me, bro?" Drake replied: "Nah, first of all that sounded crazy because it's loud in here." (Both burst out laughing.)

"Too famous": Viewers react to Drake not raiding Adin Ross on Kick

Both Drake and Adin were streaming simultaneously on Kick, with the latter watching the rapper's broadcast. Although Drake had given a shoutout to the 23-year-old before raiding streamer "Snoh," Adin appeared to be surprised and upset for not being raided instead. The clip from his stream has gone viral on social media after it was posted by @Drama Alert on X.

In the clip, Drake was looking for a streamer to raid and saw Adin online on Kick. The rapper said that he wouldn't be raiding the streamer as he's "too famous":

"Adin you're too famous, I'm not raiding your sh*t. Shoutout to Adin Ross though."

One X user replied to the viral post and said that the streamer is already too famous and shouldn't have expected otherwise.

Drake has been friends with Adin Ross for quite some time, with the two having gambled together. In the past, Adin sent the rapper a $100k tip in the form of Stake currency. Drake has also been supportive of the streamer's gambling habits, as Adin once FaceTimed him after winning $2.1 million.