"You don't have to pay me back": Adin Ross sent $100K in Stake money to Drake on recent Kick stream

A clip of Adin Ross sending $100K worth of gambling money to popular rapper Drake on Stake has been garnering a lot of attention. The Kick streamer is known for his sponsored gambling streams. He essentially donated a hundred thousand dollars to the famous singer-songwriter on camera, pretending that the highly successful artist was strapped for cash.

Drake and Adin Ross are on very friendly terms, having gambled together on Stake before. Both enjoy lucrative deals from the crypto gambling website and have collaborated in the past. During one such gambling stream on Kick, Adin decided to tip the rapper a generous sum of $100,000 after explaining to chat that the latter needed the money.

The streamer also explicitly joked that he does not want the money back and encouraged the rapper to "run with it":

"You're part of the reason I hit that wanted thing, you sent me that text and I felt it today. So, Drake, you don't have to pay me back. Chat, don't be weird but Drake needs this tip, alright? He needs this tip, I am going to tip you a hundred grand, go run it up. You don't have to send this back to me, go run it up you need this."

Adin Ross also mentioned to his audience that the celebrity singer was a little tight on money and, therefore, needed the tip:

"I know you need it, bro. I know your money has been a little tight for you and sh*t. I know bro, chat I know. I know it's been rough."

"Billionaire sends another billionaire money": Fans react as Adin Ross sends Drake $100K Stake money as a "tip"

As mentioned before, Adin and Drake are quite close, with the latter even giving him quite a birthday gift. Last month, for his birthday, the Kick streamer received a fully rented out Dave & Buster's store where he even did an IRL stream, with the news garnering a lot of attention from fans.

Furthermore, many have also attributed the singer's recently released song First Person Shooter (feat. J. Cole) to both Adin Ross and the highly popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. Read about how that came about and the exact reference here.

Before the Kick streamer gave Drake the money, one of his friends also chimed in, joking about how his mother needs food:

"Adin my mom's hungry, I've known you for seven years."

After laughing for a bit, Adin continued the bit and sent the $100,000 to the rapper. However, he also laid down some rules and asked him to turn it into a million dollars before spending it on roulette and slots:

"But Drake, just tell me what you do with that hundred. You have got to turn that into a million dollars. And then, when it is turned into a million dollars, just do some nut sh*t. Play your roulette, or whatever the f*ck you got to do. Go run some slots and then after that, I don't know, you figure it out."

The joke about multi-millionaires sending money to each other was quite amusing to fans. Here are a couple of general reactions to the clip from X, formerly Twitter.

Fan reactions to the clip (Image via X)

Gambling on stream has been quite a controversial topic for many in the streaming community. Recently, Nickmercs' revelation about buying a house outside the US to facilitate his gambling streams on Kick was criticized by many.